Death Cycle Of The Democratic Party Accelerates With Massive Voter Exodus 

A new analysis of voter registration data has sparked warning signs among Democratic Party leaders. This is because the party of leftist radicals has effectively alienated working-class voters, pushing all things woke, embracing socialism (with a sprinkle of Marxism), calling for the collapse of capitalism, defending criminal illegal aliens, and the list goes on and on. Working-class Americans are beginning to see that the party of leftist radicals has become nothing more than a puppet for elite progressive donors and dark-money-funded NGOs advancing anti-American values.

"The Democratic Party is hemorrhaging voters long before they even go to the polls," according to a new report from The New York Times.

Voter registration data from 2020-24 shows broad-based erosion across all 30 states that track party affiliation. Democrats lost a net 4.5 million voters, in what the NYT calls a "deep political hole that could take years to climb out of."

The massive shift underpins Trump's 2024 popular vote win and domination across all swing states.

Here are some of the shifts:

Young voters: In 2018, Democrats captured 66% of new under-45 voters. By 2024, that had imploded to 48%, with Republicans now winning the majority.

Men: Democratic share fell from 49% in 2020 to just 39% in 2024.

Latinos: Once a reliable voter bloc for the party, registration is now swinging Republican, e.g., Florida Democrats dropped from 52% of new Latino registrants in 2020 to just 33% in 2024.

Battleground State Races: Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania all saw steep Democratic erosion.

Commenting on the shifts is Tom Bonier, one of the Democratic Party's leading experts on voter registration trends. He said the registration figures are "a big flashing red alert" for the party.

NYT warned that Democrats had lost another 160,000 voters by the midpoint of this year:

Any hope that the drift away from the Democratic Party would end organically with Mr. Trump's election has been dashed by the limited data so far in 2025. There are now roughly 160,000 fewer registered Democrats than on Election Day 2024.

Michael Pruser, who tracks voter registration closely as the director of data science for Decision Desk HQ, an election-analysis site, warned, "The death cycle of the Democratic Party,' but there seems to be no end to this."

Pruser added, "It's going to get worse ... before it gets better."

What's clear is that Democrats have a major branding problem with mainstream voters, calling everyone they disagree with "racist" or "fascist," while embracing socialism and even Marxist policies, all without a real economic plan. Continuing to push color-revolution-style operations is not a winning strategy. By doubling down on all things woke, the tone-deaf party ensures the hemorrhaging of its voter base will continue.