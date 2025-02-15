Democrats Introduce Legislation To Fine Men For Ejaculating

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Two Democratic State Representatives in Ohio have introduced legislation that would see men fined for ejaculating if they don’t intend on having a baby.

Yes, this is real. It sounds insane because it is.

Democratic State reps Anita Somani and Tristan Rade brought forward the bill which they’ve named the ‘Conception Begins at Erection Act’.

Ohio 19 News reports that Men would be charged with a felony under the law if they engage in unprotected sex without the intent of impregnation.

Men would be charged $1,000 for the first offense, $5,000 for the second offense and $10,000 for any offense after under the legislation.

The lawmakers acknowledge that the bill is utterly stupid, saying the intent is to “call out the hypocrisy” of “bills that regulate women’s bodies.”

In an op-ed, Somani wrote “I know how ludicrous my bill sounds,” adding “What I am doing is making a point.”

“Is my bill offensive because it dares to attack men? Maybe, but again, as an OB/GYN, I’m against regulating anyone’s reproductive rights,” she continues, adding “as representatives, we are here to work for you, not for special interests like the Heritage Foundation, Project 2025 or the Center for Christian Virtues.”

Perhaps the funniest thing about this entire debacle is that exceptions under the law would include people “ejaculating in the LGBTQ community,” as well as sperm donation, and masturbation.

This is almost as stupid as the Democrat who sterilised herself to protest President Trump’s non-existent powers to ban abortions.

Democrats are not serious people. They’re never winning anything again until they realise this and sweep out the infestation of TDS suffering DEI brain addled lunatics.

