The Democrats' Man Problem

Authored by Kurt Schlichter via Townhall,

It’s a challenge when you want to be a major political party and you can’t seem to avoid alienating about 90 percent of 50 percent of the population, but that’s the challenge the Democrats have accepted. People with penises who identify as men, I have some bad news for you. They don’t like you. Not at all. And their solution to this problem – and it’s a serious problem – is to try to convince you, in the least convincing possible way, that they dig you so you’ll shut up and vote as you’re told.

But they do not dig you. Not at all. And they deeply resent that the brutal arithmetic of politics requires that they at least try to appeal to dudes who are not femboys, pinkos, pervs, or eunuchs dominated by their evil faux first wives.

What do they dislike about men and masculinity? Well, the men and masculinity parts. Somebody has to be to blame for the fact that everything they lay their soft, girlish hands on turns to Schiff. Normal men are as good a scapegoat as any; there will never be any introspection about how the common denominator in the disasters that inevitably stem from feminized government (and everything else) is the feminization part. Helen Andrews has called it—check out her viral take on the phenomenon.

Ambition, clear standards, and a willingness to engage in direct conflict rather than passively-aggressively trying to cancel anyone who dares to wrongthink are among the laudable attributes of masculine institutions that have slowly been eroded over the years in favor of the soft, mushy goo of naggy, scoldy failure we have seen in recent decades. Look at the institutions that have embraced their inner girl, which is better at doing the job the institution was meant to do, rather than following the feels of its feminine figureheads. Look at one institution that has unashamedly rejected this pernicious trend and done a 180-degree turnabout. The military, a year ago, was a DEI-addled, barely functional bureaucracy dedicated to imposing civilian society’s social pathologies on what were supposed to be warriors. Diversity is our strength? No, it never was. That’s a soft-headed cliche masquerading as a profound leadership insight. Under Pete Hegseth, the military is once again enforcing standards, on hair, on bellies, on not pretending to be a chick. It’s no longer body-positive, trans-welcoming, and war-losing. Just ask the mullahs, or the Houthis, or the fragments of the drug runners bobbing out there in the ocean about our newly retoxified military’s masculine effectiveness. Name a feminized institution that’s better than the masculine version. Public schools? Hollywood? Academia? Our government, before that big meanie Donald Trump, with his expectations and testosterone, started demanding excellence over demographic box-checking?

The last few elections have demonstrated that normal men want nothing to do with the condescending political nursery school teachers that the Democrats offer. If you’re a man – a real man – the last thing you want to do is spend four years listening to Kamala Harris or one of her analogues hectoring you about how disappointed she is with you about your unwillingness to utterly submit to her domination. If you wield testicles, you can’t vote against the harridans hard enough.

So, what can the Democrats do? Well, they are in quite a pickle, considering how they need to win the votes of men they want to literally disarm and figuratively (at least, sometimes, figuratively) castrate. Will they change their policies to make a nod to men’s concerns and win them back? You know, stop trying to take our guns – you are not a man if you don’t pack heat – or stop shipping our jobs away so we can support ourselves and our families, or end the outright discrimination against straight males in the workplace and academia? That sort of thing.

Of course not. Making men into Ken dolls is an objective, not a side effect. After all, the existence of manbosses is a threat to the rule of girlbosses. And the Democrat women yearn to be girlbosses – the alternative is to be mothers, and that terrifies them. A proper Democrat female slaves for a corporation, non-profit, or the government, and, if she really wants to do the mom thing, waits until she’s down to her last dozen eggs to give motherhood a shot.

So, the plan has to be to trick men into thinking they are a vital component of the Democrat coalition as opposed to an unruly inconvenience that must be tolerated. The Democrats first offered their own version of Real Men, often a vet or some hicklib with a real man’s job, like oysterman, cop, or coach. That’s why Kamala picked Tim Walz – he was a man’s man, if you never hung out with any men. Currently, in Maine, the left is gaga over Graham Platner; they secretly believe his casual racism, psychotic violence fantasies, and Nazi tattoo just make him more authentic.

In another flex, they tried the Harry Sisson model. If there’s anything a real man respects, it’s a hairless boychild who looks like he can barely do a push-up. Of course, Harry disqualified himself in the eyes of the Democrats, not because of his laughable unsuitability for the mission but because he was trying to pick up chicks online. Typical Democrats, hating the player and not the game.

They have also explored offering the James Spader archetype from every ’80s movie; Gavin Newsom is a spoiled, degenerate rich kid, but with astonishing hair. His oily charm and habit of banging his way through his friends’ wives is exactly what Democrats expect from men, even though it’s alien to most of us. They fear him, yet they are drawn to him; it’s akin to how good-looking convicts on death row get tons of marriage proposals. As usual, we are all living in these people’s personal psychodramas.

Then there are the women who they use to try to leverage men to do their will at the ballot box, and sometimes said leveraging is physically necessary. You might think that if one really wanted to appeal to men, one might go with a slinky ingenue à la Sydney Sweeney. But when that starlet rolled around on screen to sell jeans, the Democrat types called her a “Nazi.” Take that, heterosexuality on the part of men and women! Yeah, if there’s anything men hate, it’s pretty girls.

Instead, the Democrats decided that what men wanted was Olivia Julianna and sent her out to arouse the troops. That initiative quickly fizzled; she looks like she’s got a contract out on Han Solo, who would definitely fire first if she cornered him.

And then there are the new Joe Rogans, lefty online influencers who the left hopes will perform the male-speaking function Joe Rogan performed before the left decided to cancel Joe Rogan. One candidate is Hasan Piker, a tiresome commie who plays footsie with threats of violence and tortures his dog. Men just love people who hurt dogs, according to people who never sat in an audience that was cheering on John Wick.

Piker’s at least in shape and not a bloated slob. Filling in the bloated slob slot is Stavros Halkias, an enormous, sweaty comic with political takes of the Mamdani-stan variety, best known for his role as a scabrous degenerate in the very funny show “Tires.” He’s amusing on TV, but he’s not exactly a guy men long to emulate. He looks like he should be telling you, “No Coke, Pepsi,” and awkwardly propositioning your girlfriend. Do not Google the name of his former podcast.

And then there’s the Great White Wine Woman Hope, someone called Jennifer Welch. This bizarre mutant has been getting a lot of play lately, an indicator of Dem desperation. Billed as a “red state mom,” she talks like a Santa Monica Chardonnay swiller and looks like a plastic surgery cautionary example. I don’t know if it’s a Botox OD or a facelift too far, but her mug looks like a snare drum, and she appears so alien you expect her to demand you take her to your leader, which, to her consternation, is Donald Trump. She comes off like every woman you’ve ever seen berating a manager over some petty gripe. So angry, so bitter – if she’s not gobbling handfuls of SSRIs, maybe she ought to be.

An interior designer and former Bravo star on some show you haven’t seen, Welch is from Oklahoma, which is supposed to be a selling point, but hey, so is Jimmy Lankford – there’s always a blue streak in the deep red, and vice versa. Her thing is big talk to rile up the weirdos, losers, and mutations; she’s very mad at, for example, Riley Gaines for being normal and attractive. Welch is the kind of person who shouts “No Kings!” unironically; a man’s response to her is “no thanks.” But, more sinisterly, she recently told the Dems they need to get even more psychotic: “You can either jump on board with this s---, or we’re coming after you in the same way that we come after MAGA. Period.” The “s---” she was referencing was the base’s open delight over the murder of Charlie Kirk. Charming. Nothing appeals to men like a literal gargoyle badgering them with up-talky monologues that blend absolute ignorance about politics with sociopathology.

The main challenge for the Democrats is that they hate the people they want to appeal to. They don’t want to win men over, much less compromise with them. They want to shut them up and teach them to comply. Some males will, but no men will.

Follow Kurt on Twitter @KurtSchlichter and order Kurt Schlichter’s action-packed new novel, American Apocalypse: The Second Civil War out now! Get Kurt Schlichter and Irina Moises’s noir fantasy novel, Lost Angeles: Silver Bullets On The Sunset Strip! Also, check out Kurt’s Kelly Turnbull People’s Republic series of conservative action novels.