Democrats Now Claim They Are The "Real" American Patriots

Leftists have never understood the phrase "If you can't beat em', join em'". Instead, they believe that if they can't defeat their political opponents in terms of logic, reason, morals, facts or the law, then their next best bet is to co-opt the enemy's message and image without actually adopting their values..

Voters witnessed the first tinges of this strategy in 2024 when Kamala Harris claimed her campaign wasn't woke (after years of saying Americans needed to be more woke) and Tim Walz pretended to be manly by talking about football and masculinity without knowing anything about either subject.

In 2025 going into 2026, however, the Democrats are taking their Talented Mr. Ripley routine to the next level. They don't just want to compete with conservative messages, they are trying to steal the conservative identity by proclaiming themselves to be the "real" American patriots.

The new activist narrative (largely organized and funded by NGOs) runs with 1776 symbolism, claims that the US military is really on their side, argues that they are the true guardians of the constitution and that their revolution is one that the Founding Fathers would applaud.

In tandem with the "No Kings" protests, Dems like Jasmine Crockett argued that MAGA is "unpatriotic" and anti-constitution. She believes Democrats are the true patriots and that they are the barrier protecting Americans from "fascism."

This theme has led to a number of protests which have abandoned woke symbols in favor of a carefully crafted "pro-America" costume. The theatrics often revolve around mass deportations of illegal aliens and lead to hilariously misguided grandstanding.

NEW: Anti-ICE activists used the 252nd anniversary of the Boston Tea Party to protest ICE and deportations.



Led by transgender and immigrant activists, they compared themselves to the United States’ Founding Fathers. After calling for ICE to leave Boston, they dumped chunks of… pic.twitter.com/EL6xuooq5p — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) December 18, 2025

In a bizarre twist, leftists are proclaiming their patriotism by actively aiding a foreign invasion of the US. Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries co-opted the words of Republican President Ulysses S. Grant as a strange justification for Democrat driven civil unrest, noting that "There are but two parties in America right now, patriots and traitors..." (conservatives, in his version of reality, being the traitors).

Hakeem Jeffries: "There are but two parties in America right now, patriots and traitors."pic.twitter.com/oz5C7qSDVr — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) December 16, 2025

Keep in mind, Democrat activists are the same people who have been celebrating the deconstruction of western culture for years and assert that the constitution is meaningless because it was "written by slave owners."

In 2022 at the height of their pandemic frenzy, Democrats in blue states and blue cities widely supported a flurry of freedom crushing mandates and pushed hard for the creation of a vaccine passport system which would effectively destroy the Bill of Rights by taking away citizen access to the economy if they refused to be injected with an experimental jab.

That same year, a Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey found that 48% of voters favored President Joe Biden’s plan to impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on the employees of large companies and government agencies. The same survey showed that a disturbing number of Democrats also supported "Chinese-style" punishments for people who refused to take the jab.

Around 55% of Democrat voters were in favor of government enforced fines for the unvaccinated. Nearly 60% supported forced home confinement for the unvaccinated. 48% of Democrats were in favor of fines and prison time for anyone who publicly questioned the efficacy of the vaccines. Around 45% of Democrats supported the idea of confining the unvaccinated to "designated facilities" (covid camps) until they complied. 47% of Democrats favored the use of digital tracking for the unvaccinated.

Around 30% of progressive voters suggested taking children away from parents who refused to vaccinate. The Biden Administration and Democrats were exposed for violating constitutional law in their efforts to pressure social media companies to silence and censor conservative critics of covid policies (among other things).

Anyone who stood against the mandates was accused of being a threat to democracy and a potential terrorist. The Democrats initiated a propaganda war against US patriots; a war which they ultimately lost. Now, they want you to forget all about their many trespasses and accept their new image as "freedom fighters" saving the country from Trump's tyrannical policies...which the majority of Americans voted for.