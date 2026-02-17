Democrats Pile On After Rep. Fine Doubles Down On 'Dogs Over Muslims' Remarks

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Democrats are scrambling to condemn Florida Rep. Randy Fine for his unapologetic defense of American pet ownership against radical Islamic demands to ban dogs as “unclean.”

The firestorm erupted after New York Muslim activist Nerdeen Kiswani declared, “Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets. Like we [Muslims have] said all along, they are unclean [“najis”].”

Kiswani later claimed, “Lmao at the Zionists frothing at the mouth at this, thinking they’re doing something. It’s obviously a joke I don’t care if you have a dog, I do care if your dog is shitting everywhere and you’re not cleaning it.”

In response, Fine laid out the stark choice: “If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.”

For context, this is the leader of one of the key mainstream Muslim groups that supported Mamdani. pic.twitter.com/zcIs4tVyly — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 15, 2026

Democrats piled on Fine, with Rep. Ro Khanna calling it “Disgusting bigotry” and demanding, “Fine must be censured.”

Khanna doubled down: “Taking an alleged comment by one person and attributing it to everyone who shares that person’s faith is the definition of bigotry.”

Rep. Dan Goldman labeled it an “Islamophobic” comment that’s “incredibly damaging to Jews trying to combat antisemitism.”

Rep. Eric Swalwell insisted, “America is BETTER because of our Muslim community” and “we are WORSE when assholes like this guy spout hate.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fumed, “This is genuinely one of the most disgusting statements I have ever seen issued by an American official,” adding, “Fine should be censured & stripped of committees.”

Fine’s opponent Jennifer Jenkins vowed, “I’m running to kick that bigot out of Washington.”

Rep. Bob Menendez complained, “This is what it looks like when Islamophobia and outrage are the only two items on your political agenda.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom barked, “Resign now, you racist slob.”

Leftist media figures like CNN’s Jake Tapper echoed, “Disgusting bigotry,” while New York Times’ David French called it “Absolutely evil.”

In a Newsmax appearance, Fine pushed back, stating “It’s not enough for Democrats to think anyone who wants to come here illegally should be able to do that. They also think they should be able to get whatever free stuff they want. Now they’re demanding that we change our values and how we live as Americans.”

A major Muslim leader in NYC is calling for dogs to be forbidden because they “bother some Muslims.”



If Mainstream Muslims make us choose between keeping our dogs and them going home, the choice is easy. pic.twitter.com/FvaLpYE0oB — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 17, 2026

Fine clapped back at all the Democrats calling for his censure.

An alleged comment? IT WAS IN WRITING, POSTED TO X, AND SEEN MILLIONS OF TIMES BEFORE I RESPONDED.



Perhaps you should have read it before you started spouting off like an idiot.



As for quoting the Torah, you're forgiven as it is not your faith, but in that same chapter –… https://t.co/t9TvjLemFq pic.twitter.com/eH1HW8h4cR — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 17, 2026

Islam is not a race, moron. It is a religion.



One where some of its New York leadership is calling for the abolition of dogs.



Good luck bringing that to California. @HarmlessYardDog for the image. https://t.co/pmgq35Dqx5 pic.twitter.com/aiMdPtTgmn — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 16, 2026

At least I know where the equator is. https://t.co/n3bIIyenNF pic.twitter.com/O2Lm3420sq — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 17, 2026

I'd think your New York constituents would want to keep their dogs. https://t.co/Ke567lEbKe pic.twitter.com/sZyF8rRRwt — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 17, 2026

He also hit back at media blowhards like Piers Morgan.

Piers, what is disgusting is a major NYC Muslim leader saying we must give up our dogs because "NYC is coming to Islam"



We will not be shamed into being conquered like the Europeans.



I choose my dog.



I know my first appearance on your show didn't go well for you, but if you… pic.twitter.com/RYXXa4bOJt — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 16, 2026

