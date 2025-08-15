Democrats Plan Nationwide Protests Over Redistricting

Authored by Chase Smith via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Democrats and allied advocacy groups are set to launch a series of protests on Saturday, Aug. 16, targeting Republican-led redistricting plans they say are designed to secure long-term control of the U.S. House.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference, accompanied by Texas Democratic legislators, at the governor’s mansion in Sacramento, Calif., on Aug. 8, 2025. Reuters/Carlos Barria

The “Fight the Trump Takeover” National Day of Action, organized by the Democratic National Committee (DNC), the Texas for All coalition, and dozens of national and state partners, will feature nearly 150 rallies in at least 34 states.

Demonstrators plan to gather at state capitols, city halls, and community spaces, with the largest event to be held outside the Texas Capitol in Austin, according to organizers.

The campaign began in Texas, where state House Democrats left the state earlier this month to deny a quorum and block a GOP proposal to redraw congressional districts.

The Texas Senate passed the map on Aug. 12 in a 19–2 vote after most Democrats walked out of the chamber. The plan would give Republicans five additional congressional seats in the 2026 midterms.

Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed to call as many special sessions as necessary to see it passed, while Democrats argue the proposal is unconstitutional and unfairly targets districts led by minority lawmakers.

Republicans have defended the effort, saying the changes are legally justified and necessary to address concerns raised by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in early July. The DOJ concerns cited possible “coalition districts” drawn based on racial demographics, which it said could violate the Voting Rights Act and the 14th Amendment.

Texas Republicans also say Democrats have supported redistricting when it benefits them politically, and that GOP-led states should have the same opportunity to maximize partisan advantage.

“Though this fight started in Texas, it doesn’t end here,” Drucilla Tigner, executive director of Texas for All, said in a statement emailed to The Epoch Times.

“This isn’t just about redistricting or one state’s politics. It’s about the future of our democracy.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has also weighed in, with his latest message warning that if Republicans proceed with mid-decade redistricting in Texas and other states, California will consider redrawing its own congressional lines to offset GOP gains.

In a letter to President Donald Trump, Newsom urged him to tell Texas Republicans to abandon the plan, calling it a “hyper-partisan gerrymander” and an “affront to American democracy.”

DNC Chair Ken Martin said the party has been mobilizing volunteers and resources in support of Texas Democrats, including sending more than 250,000 text messages to residents and coordinating national media outreach.

“Now, the DNC is supporting Texas for All and state and national partners with the biggest Day of Action yet,“ Martin said in the statement to The Epoch Times. ”Democrats will never stop fighting for all Americans’ voices to be heard—in Texas and across the country.”

Labor groups are also joining the effort.

“From Texas to California to Illinois, the labor movement is united in resisting the Trump takeover,” Rick Levy, president of the Texas AFL-CIO, said in the statement.

“This is a defining battle for the future of our democracy, and working people across the country understand the urgent need to act. As this fight continues to spread nationwide, we will stand strong this Saturday—to defend our votes, protect our rights, and stop this redistricting scheme.”

Organizers say the protests are part of a broader push for redistricting reform, including the creation of independent commissions and greater transparency in map-drawing.