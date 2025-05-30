Democrats Pledge Impeachments And Prosecutions When They Return To Power

Authored by Jonathan Turley,

Various Democrats are promising to investigate and impeach President Donald Trump if they retake the House next year. At the same time, others are promising a scorched earth campaign against those who support Trump, including Elon Musk. Representative Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) declared this week that Musk committed crimes and will be at the top of the list.

MSNBC’s ratings may be declining but the network is escalating the unhinged rhetoric. Host Symone Sanders ominously told Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) , “Let’s talk about Elon Musk” and his “data” on waste that he identified in the federal government: “So what are Democrats going to do about the data? Are you all going to follow up on this?”

Subramanyam immediately pledged to hunt Musk down:

“… certainly, I think some crimes may have been committed over the past 3 or 4 months, and they are going to come to light one way or another, even if it takes us getting into power again, but we will subpoena people and find out.”

There is no evidence of any criminal conduct by Musk. Indeed, DOGE has largely won in its fights to gain access to records in the search for fraud and waste.

Nevertheless, after calling for Musk to be “taken down,” Democratic rep. Jasmine Crockett (D., Tx.) is also calling for Musk to be investigated over DOGE once Democrats take power.

It is otherworldly to see Democrats raising prosecution threats against the effort to reduce the size and waste of government. One can certainly be critical of some of the cuts under DOGE but few would disagree that Musk helped find billions in waste, including some shocking revelations about the inefficiencies of our government.

A former Obama aide, Rep. Subramanyam just arrived in Congress but has immediately resumed the same failed narrative. The Democrats are an example of how, if you only have a hammer, every problem looks like a nail.

There is a return to the same script from pledges of prosecutions to impeachments.

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez has even reimagined the “defund the police” campaign into an “Abolish ICE” campaign.

Resisting immigration enforcement, downsizing government, and other issues are only moving the party further from the center of this country.

The threat only reaffirms my call yesterday for President Trump to award Musk the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his contributions to space exploration, electric vehicles, free speech, and other public service. Elon has lost a fortune in resisting these attacks and threats from the left. This country owes him a great debt.