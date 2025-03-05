Democrats Refuse To Applaud Black Cancer Kid, Rep. Al Green Booted For Temper Tantrum During Trump Speech

Last night, Democrats completely lost the plot during Trump's address to Congress.

For starters, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) was ejected for an 'old man shakes cane' stunt shortly after Trump began.

An old man waving a cane and booing is a good rebranding for the Dems. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 5, 2025

Meanwhile, Democrats were wearing pink shirts for feminism or some such malarkey - the day after they voted to block a bill that prevents transgender dudes from smoking actual females in sports (concussions, new records, dreams broken, etc).

They were of course fuming when President Trump said that schools that allow a "man" to join the "girls' team, the school will lose all federal funding - simple!"

17/ TRUMP: BANNING TRANSGENDER ATHLETES FROM WOMEN’S SPORTS



"If a man joins the girls’ team, the school will lose all federal funding—simple!" pic.twitter.com/fKvBkTBGc8 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 5, 2025

They also held up stupid signs reading 'Elon Steals.'

But the most egregious part of Democrats' Tuesday night tantrum was their refusal to stand, or clap, for a 13-year-old kid who survived brain cancer, and became an honorary Secret Service agent.

Watch this clip of President Trump honoring DJ and naming him as a secret service agent, and try not to tear up when this kid realizes what just happened. pic.twitter.com/m6ww7AVnpv — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 5, 2025

They even refused to clap for this brave young man with brain cancer. I was taken aback by their ghastly behavior. pic.twitter.com/o9s82p07IE — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) March 5, 2025

"If you can’t stand up and cheer for a kid with brain cancer being made an honorary member of the Secret Service, then you might be a deeply disturbed and fucked up person!!!" posted Donald Trump Jr. on X.

If you can't stand up and cheer for a kid with brain cancer being made an honorary member of the Secret Service, then you might be a deeply disturbed and fucked up person!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 5, 2025

"They could not even clap for a child battling cancer, or mothers who lost their children," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on X, adding "Tonight, President Trump absolutely owned the moment. He showed the world why the American people overwhelmingly re-elected him to serve in the highest office in the land… President Trump is restoring common sense. The renewal of the American Dream is well underway, and we are just getting started!"

13-year-old DJ Daniel: “I had 13 brain surgeries and that's how many times my personality has changed.”



“That's something that you don't hear from a terminally ill child.”



“I'm gonna keep on going into my gas tank runs out. And that's when God calls you home. You never know… pic.twitter.com/aAipcIrxaq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 5, 2025

Then there are these crones; with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace suggested that the kid might commit suicide if he has to face Trump supporters at the Capitol, while Rachel Maddow called it "disgusting" that Trump celebrated a child who battled cancer.

This is genuinely the most repulsive comment I've heard in a very long time from anyone on television.



MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace politicizes young DJ’s moment at Trump’s speech:



“I hope he has a long life as a law enforcement officer, but I hope he never has to defend the United… pic.twitter.com/fcPA26djrx — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 5, 2025

Rachel Maddow says it’s “disgusting“ that Trump celebrated a young child who battled cancer



Democrats are evil. pic.twitter.com/FNp2cTnW4N — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2025

The Trump White House slammed Democrats following the speech, saying in a statement "Democrats Showed Whose Side They’re On — And it’s Not the American People."

Overall, Trump gave an entertaining yet fairly restrained speech. He stuck mostly to his talking points - and when he did stray, it was to crack a joke that landed well, such as calling Liz Warren 'Pocahontas' because she wants to be in Ukraine for another five years.

