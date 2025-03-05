print-icon
print-icon

Democrats Refuse To Applaud Black Cancer Kid, Rep. Al Green Booted For Temper Tantrum During Trump Speech

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Last night, Democrats completely lost the plot during Trump's address to Congress.

For starters, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) was ejected for an 'old man shakes cane' stunt shortly after Trump began.

Meanwhile, Democrats were wearing pink shirts for feminism or some such malarkey - the day after they voted to block a bill that prevents transgender dudes from smoking actual females in sports (concussions, new records, dreams broken, etc).

They were of course fuming when President Trump said that schools that allow a "man" to join the "girls' team, the school will lose all federal funding - simple!"

They also held up stupid signs reading 'Elon Steals.'

But the most egregious part of Democrats' Tuesday night tantrum was their refusal to stand, or clap, for a 13-year-old kid who survived brain cancer, and became an honorary Secret Service agent.

"If you can’t stand up and cheer for a kid with brain cancer being made an honorary member of the Secret Service, then you might be a deeply disturbed and fucked up person!!!" posted Donald Trump Jr. on X.

"They could not even clap for a child battling cancer, or mothers who lost their children," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on X, adding "Tonight, President Trump absolutely owned the moment. He showed the world why the American people overwhelmingly re-elected him to serve in the highest office in the land… President Trump is restoring common sense. The renewal of the American Dream is well underway, and we are just getting started!"

Then there are these crones; with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace suggested that the kid might commit suicide if he has to face Trump supporters at the Capitol, while Rachel Maddow called it "disgusting" that Trump celebrated a child who battled cancer.

The Trump White House slammed Democrats following the speech, saying in a statement "Democrats Showed Whose Side They’re On — And it’s Not the American People."

Overall, Trump gave an entertaining yet fairly restrained speech. He stuck mostly to his talking points - and when he did stray, it was to crack a joke that landed well, such as calling Liz Warren 'Pocahontas' because she wants to be in Ukraine for another five years.

*  *  *

Anza Knives are back In Stock! We just got a huge delivery (though just 2 Bowies left)...

Satisfaction guaranteed or your money back, lifetime guarantee. If you're looking for a great daily carry, check this one out.

*  *  *

0
Loading...