Democrats Refuse To Release Post-Mortem Of 2024 Election Loss, DNC Chair Says

Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times,

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has completed a postmortem of the party’s 2024 election losses but will keep the report confidential, DNC Chair Ken Martin said on Dec. 18.

Ken Martin, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, listens to speakers during a press conference in Aurora, Ill., on Aug. 5, 2025. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Martin said in a statement provided to media outlets that releasing the report would only distract the party from its mission to win the next election.

“In our conversations with stakeholders from across the Democratic ecosystem, we are aligned on what’s important, and that’s learning from the past and winning the future,” he stated.

“Here’s our North Star: Does this help us win? If the answer is no, it’s a distraction from the core mission.”

Details of the report were not immediately available. The Epoch Times has reached out to the DNC for further information, but did not receive a response by publication time.

Kamala Harris, who was vice president at the time, lost the 2024 election to Republican Donald Trump, who returned to the White House for a second term. Harris stepped in as the Democratic presidential candidate after then-President Joe Biden withdrew his bid.

During an Oct. 26 interview with BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, Harris suggested that she may run for the presidency again in 2028.

“I am not done,” she said.

“I have lived my entire career, a life of service, and it’s in my bones, and there are many ways to serve. I’ve not decided yet what I will do in the future beyond what I am doing right now.”

The interview took place as Harris was on tour promoting her book “107 Days,” released on Sept. 23, detailing the days she spent running for president against Trump last year.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said in an interview with The Hill published on Apr. 22 that he thinks leaders of the Democratic Party have not yet deeply explored why they lost the White House, failed to reclaim the House, and lost their Senate majority in November 2024.

“We have not done a forensic of what just went wrong, period, full stop,” Newsom said at the time. “I don’t think it, I know it.”

The DNC in April unveiled plans to allocate $1 million per month to state parties across the country over the next four years—the party’s largest-ever investment into state parties—as part of its “organize everywhere, win anywhere” strategy.

Martin said Apr. 24 that the strategy is part of the party’s new four-year agreement to build up state-level infrastructure and operations and deliver more resources into organizing and winning elections.

Former DNC Chair Jaime Harrison called the strategy a “game changer.”

“We are about to witness the true magic and progress that can be made by an unencumbered DNC,” he wrote in an April 24 post on X. “Never again should any DNC have to run every ‘party’ decision by a staffer at the White House.”