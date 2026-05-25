Democrats Using Black Athletes As Pawns In Redistricting War

The Congressional Black Caucus, aligned with the NAACP, is urging black college athletes to avoid Southeastern Conference schools in Southern states as a form of economic pressure against Republican-drawn redistricting maps that eliminate majority-black congressional districts. The campaign is called "Out of Bounds,” and is essentially asking young black athletes to forfeit their best shot at a professional sports career so Democratic lawmakers can make a political statement about redistricting.

NAACP calls for black athletes to boycott college sports in south

“Across the South, Black athletes have helped build some of the most profitable college athletic programs in America, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue,” the NAACP argues on its “ Out of Bounds” campaign website . “At the same time, several southern state governments are moving to limit, reduce, weaken, or erase Black voting representation by creating new, unconstitutional voting districts.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries framed the redistricting fights as "an unprecedented attack on black political representation,” demanding "an unprecedented response." That response, apparently, involves steering eighteen-year-old football recruits away from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M - programs that collectively represent the most direct pipeline to the NFL in American sports. Jeffries said black lawmakers are "standing in solidarity with NAACP in its call for athletes to boycott institutions within the SEC that belong to states that have unleashed these Jim Crow-like racially oppressive tactics, which is unacceptable, unconscionable and un-American,” he continued. “And we believe that the silence of these institutions is complicity, and we will not stand for it.”

For a talented black athlete from anywhere in the country, an SEC scholarship is frequently the fastest and most visible route to a professional contract, financial security and generational wealth. Yet, Jeffries and CBC Chair Yvette Clarke are asking those athletes to set that aside.

"The Congressional Black Caucus cannot support legislation benefiting major athletic institutions that continue to remain silent while black voting rights and black political power are being systematically dismantled across the South,” Clarke said.

The legislation in question is the SCORE Act, a bipartisan proposal backed by the NCAA that would establish national standards for compensating college athletes. The bill had been scheduled for a House floor vote before Republican leaders were forced to postpone it after CBC members signaled opposition.

In other words, a bill designed to ensure college athletes get paid was delayed, in part, because black Democratic lawmakers blocked it to protest that Southern public universities are not taking a stand against redistricting.

According to Jeffries, these universities "should feel compelled to speak up. Not because of their athletic programs; because it's the right thing to do." Clarke argued that "institutions that profit from black talent and black communities have a responsibility to stand with those communities when their fundamental rights are under attack," extending that logic beyond athletics to "corporate America or any other institution within American civil society."

Clarke warned that the effort is "just the beginning" and could spread beyond state universities, adding, "Let this serve as an example: Silence from our institutions in moments of injustice carries consequences."

The CBC and NAACP can package this campaign in the language of “justice” and “solidarity,” but strip away the rhetoric, and the message is brutally simple: Democratic politicians want young black athletes to torpedo their own futures to wage a political pressure campaign over congressional maps. Democrats may be angry over Republican redistricting efforts, but they are asking young black athletes to walk away from the fastest route to the NFL, millions of dollars, and generational wealth over a political battle that has nothing to do with them or SEC football programs.