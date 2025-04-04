print-icon
print-icon

Democrats Want 'Misgendering' And 'Deadnaming' To Be Considered Child Abuse

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Democrats in Colorado have introduced legislation that would recognise ‘misgendering’ and ‘deadnaming’ as forms of abuse of children who have decided to identify as transgender.

Colorado Newsline reports that the bill, called “The Kelly Loving Act” after a transgender-identifying individual killed in a 2022 club shooting in Colorado Springs, would ensure such ‘abuse’ be considered in child custody disputes.

The legislation defines ‘deadnaming’ as “to purposefully, and with the intent to disregard the individual’s gender identity or gender expression, refer to an individual by their birth name rather than their chosen name.”

It identifies ‘misgendering’ as “to purposefully, and with the intent to disregard the individual’s gender identity or gender expression, refer to an individual using an honorific or pronoun that conflicts with the individual’s gender identity or gender expression.”

That’s right, calling little Jimmy ‘he/him’ after he’s decided he wants to be little Janey would be classed as child abuse.

The bill outlines that courts overseeing child custody decisions would have to consider ‘misgendering,’ and ‘deadnaming,’ as “coercive control” on behalf of a parent.

Imagine the scenario. The kid sees something on social media and decides he’s a girl now. Dad, let’s call him Chad, thinks it’s just a phase or an example of social contagion, but Mom, Karen, is adamant it’s not and wants to give the kid puberty blockers.

Who do you think is gonna get custody if the parents are separated?

The report also notes that the legislation would prohibit Colorado courts from enforcing orders or laws from other states that require a child to be removed from parents who allow them to undergo ‘transition’ procedures.

The bill would also ensure that ‘misgendering’ and ‘deadnaming’ are recognised as discrimination under the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act. 

The report also highlights that the proposed law would mandate schools to adopt policies regarding “chosen names” and prohibit school dress codes based on “gender.”

The legislation has passed the House committee on its way to a vote.

When President Trump took office, he signed an Executive Order outlining that there are only two genders. Trump’s order also defunds any schools or clinics supporting transitioning procedures or self identifying when it comes to sex.

*  *  *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Loading...