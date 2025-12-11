Dems Are "Greatest Con Artists" When It Comes To Inflation Disaster

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In a fresh interview, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt exposed the left’s blatant hypocrisy on economic issues that have hammered everyday Americans for years.

Leavitt hammered Democrats for posing as saviors on affordability while ignoring their own role in fueling runaway inflation during the Biden era.

Appearing on Fox News, Leavitt labeled Democrats “the greatest CON ARTISTS in American politics!” She zeroed in on their empty rhetoric, stating, “They are pretending to champion the issue of affordability when they themselves created the worst inflation crisis in a generation.”

She drove the point home, noting “You can’t create a problem and then turn around and say, I’m the best person to fix it!”

Leavitt emphasized that voters see through the charade, adding, “that’s why President Trump was reelected to fix it. And that’s exactly what he’s doing.”

The press secretary urged Republicans to step up their game, noting, “So as President Trump has been screaming from the rooftops, Republicans need to remain tough and smart, and they need to be more vocal about touting the accomplishments of this administration.”

She wrapped up by dismantling the Democrats’ claims to represent ordinary folks: “You can’t say you’re for the working man and woman when you vote to raise their taxes. Republicans and President Trump have a proven economic formula and agenda that’s working. It’s focused on bigger paychecks and lower prices, and that’s what President Trump will talk about tonight.”

Leavitt’s comments come against the backdrop of the Biden administration’s dismal economic track record, where inflation soared to levels not seen in decades. Under Biden, the average year-over-year inflation rate hit nearly 5%, with a peak of 9.1% in mid-2022 – a far cry from the stable, low-inflation environment of Trump’s first term.

Cumulative price increases reached a staggering 21.5% over Biden’s four years, squeezing family budgets on everything from groceries to housing.

This wasn’t some unavoidable global hiccup; it stemmed from reckless spending sprees and anti-energy policies that crippled domestic production.

Democrats flooded the economy with trillions in unchecked stimulus, igniting price hikes that disproportionately burdened working-class Americans. Meanwhile, their war on fossil fuels drove up energy costs, amplifying the pain at every turn.

Contrast that with Trump’s approach, which prioritizes unleashing U.S. energy independence and cutting red tape to boost growth. The results are already showing, proving Leavitt’s point that Republicans hold the winning formula for prosperity.

Nowhere is the Trump turnaround more evident than at the gas pump, where prices have tumbled to levels unseen in decades. Americans are stunned by the rapid drop, crediting President Trump’s pro-drilling policies and focus on energy dominance.

In Colorado, one driver captured the widespread disbelief: “I ain’t seen the gas $1.83 since the F-ing early 2000s! What the F goin’ on? What the hell goin’ on?!”

This sentiment echoes across the nation as Trump’s agenda slashes costs that skyrocketed under Biden. During Biden’s tenure, average gas prices hovered around $3.50 per gallon nationally, with spikes above $5 in some states – a direct hit from policies that hampered drilling and pipelines.

Under Trump, Americans are seeing multi-year lows, with Colorado’s current averages dipping below $2.50 and trending even lower in spots.

These plummeting prices aren’t magic – they’re the fruit of Trump’s drill-baby-drill strategy, reopening federal lands for exploration and fast-tracking infrastructure projects.

It’s a stark rebuke to the green zealots who prioritized climate virtue-signaling over affordable energy for families.

The facts are clear: When America produces its own energy, prices fall, and independence grows. Trump’s policies are restoring that edge, putting more money back in pockets and easing the affordability crunch Democrats exacerbated.

Leavitt’s call for Republicans to get louder about these successes couldn’t be timelier. With Democrats scrambling to rewrite history and claim credit for fixes they obstructed, the GOP needs to own the narrative. Trump’s playbook – tax cuts, deregulation, and energy freedom – is delivering bigger paychecks and lower costs, just as promised.

As inflation cools and gas flows cheaply, Americans are experiencing the tangible benefits of ditching globalist agendas for pro-worker priorities. The contrast exposes the left’s con game: They broke it, but Trump is fixing it.

Democrats’ affordability charade crumbles under scrutiny, while Trump’s results speak for themselves.

