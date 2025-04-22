Dems' Biden Problem: They Broke Him, They Bought Him

Authored by Frank Miele via RealClearPolitics,

Joe Biden was resurrected – for at least one night – when he delivered a paid speech last week to a conference of Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled in Chicago.

While passing up the opportunity to make a tasteless “blind leading the blind” joke, I do think it is necessary to at least question the wisdom of putting the former president, with his now publicly acknowledged mental shortcomings, in the limelight to lead a rear-facing assault on the current administration.

Let’s face it. In the wake of a slew of books and articles detailing Biden’s cognitive decline, it’s hard to take seriously his “analysis” of any major issue without being told up front who wrote his speech.

Still, Biden mostly stayed on script as he attacked President Trump and accused him, without evidence, of trying to gut Social Security. Yes, Trump and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency announced that 7,000 jobs would be lost in the agency out of 57,000 total. But there is no proof that those jobs were necessary, and if you asked the average American if they think government agencies are bloated and inefficient, you would get little argument.

But Democrats know that Americans are also sensitive about protecting Social Security in order to ensure that the program’s benefits will be available to them when they reach retirement age. So the loss of jobs is a perfect target of opportunity for politicians (and former presidents and their handlers) who want to demagogue the issue.

“In fewer than 100 days, this new administration has made so much damage and so much destruction,” Biden said. “They’ve taken a hatchet to the Social Security Administration.” He added:

Ask yourself, “Why is this happening? Why are these guys taking aim at Social Security now?” Well, they’re following that old line of tech startups. The quote is, “Move fast, break things.” They’re certainly breaking things. They’re shooting first and aiming later. As a result, there’s always a lot of needless pain and sleepless nights.

The octogenarian Biden probably doesn’t know much about tech startups, but he does know a lot about breaking things. Consider his ruinous border policy which invited millions of illegal aliens into the country and twisted U.S. laws to allow them to stay indefinitely. When he claimed he needed a new law to fix the problems he created, many believed him, but Trump closed the border within days of taking office – by following existing law.

Instead of talking about how Trump is breaking things, Democrats should be looking at the disastrous Biden administration and asking themselves how they can get out from under its burdensome notoriety. But the American people won’t let that happen. They have one simple question: Who allowed the cognitively challenged Biden to take office in the first place, and who stood him up for years to deteriorate in public and hide in private? Because Democrats enabled Biden to stay in office despite his obvious disability, they “bought” both him and his “broken” legacy.

It’s no surprise that CNN and MSNBC barely acknowledged the resurfacing of President Biden in his Chicago speech. Only Fox News covered the event live, since any reminder of Biden is good news for conservatives.

Democrats are sure to demand that Biden return to his basement strategy that worked so well in 2020. Just stay out of the way and hope no one catches on that you are just a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

This quote from an anonymous Democratic operative says it all:

It takes a special level of chutzpah as the man most responsible for reelecting Donald Trump to decide it’s your voice that is missing in this moment. The country would be better served if he rode off into the sunset.

And if Biden does continue to make speeches, it wouldn’t surprise me to find out that it was Republicans who were footing the bill.

