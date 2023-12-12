Dems Enlist Russia-Hoaxer Hillary Clinton Into Biden Re-Election Effort

2016 election denier Hillary Clinton, who was fined by the FEC for lying about funding the Russian "dossier" which underpinned the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, and who destroyed evidence with bleachbit and hammers, and ran an illegal server out of her house which contained highly classified documents, has reportedly been enlisted by Democrats to help President Biden with his 2024 campaign.

According to NBC News, the former Secretary of State raised close to $1 million last month at a fundraiser held at her Georgetown home, and her role in Biden's re-election campaign is expected to grow.

Two weeks before that, Clinton published an op-ed in The Atlantic which pushed for Biden's approach to the Israel-Hamas war despite progressive Democrats calling for a ceasefire. Two weeks before that, Clinton brushed off a protester asking her to make a statement about President Biden's "warmongering" Oval Office speech in which he called for $100 billion of funding for Israel, Ukraine, among other things.

In those moments, in an interview on “The View” and in social media posts, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee is stepping into a role as one of the most prominent and influential surrogates in Biden’s re-election effort. As a former secretary of state, she has the bona fides to provide Biden with a measure of political cover amid a war in the Middle East that has split the Democratic Party. Clinton is popular with women and key parts of the Democratic base and remains a fundraising draw who can help ensure Biden has the money to get his message out. There is still a two-for-the-price-of-one theme when it comes to her family: Husband Bill Clinton made a cameo at the fundraising event at their Washington home. -NBC News

"I think Joe Biden's going to need more than a[n] 'I'm with her T-shirt' with all of his political problems," said Fox News commentator Charlie Hurt on "The Big Weekend Show."

"But, you know you are in deep, deep trouble if you are picking up the bat phone and calling Hillary Clinton to come help you out," Hurt continued, adding "And I think it was sort of interesting that their thinking is that he needs help among women voters. If you need help among women voters, and you're a Democrat, and you're running against Donald Trump, you should just quit because it's over."