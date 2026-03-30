Denver Imposes Water Restrictions, Orders Restaurants To Serve Only On Request

Authored by Jacki Thrapp via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Restaurants in Colorado’s capital are only allowed to serve water to guests if they ask, according to new restrictions by the Denver Board of Water Commissioners.

A scenic view of the Denver skyline at sunset, with the Rocky Mountains in the background and a forest in the foreground. Bill Ross/Getty Images

“Restaurants and catering businesses shall serve water only upon request,” the mandatory irrigation restrictions read.

The rules were issued in the Mile High City after the commissioners declared a Stage 1 Drought and made plans to seek a 20 percent reduction in water use. City officials expect drought conditions to last until April 30, 2027.

The update will affect many businesses, including the hospitality industry.

“Lodging establishments shall not change sheets more often than every four days for guests staying more than one night, except for health or safety reasons or upon express request of guests,” the Denver Board of Water Commissioners stated.

Drivers who attempt to wash their car are told to use a bucket or a hand-held hose equipped with an automatic shut-off nozzle if they don’t use a commercial car wash.

Residents can water their grass only two days per week, according to the schedule provided by city officials, but it is prohibited between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., when the sun is up.

“Current conditions indicate that this is going to be an exceptionally challenging year for our water supply,” Nathan Elder, manager of water supply for Denver, said at a Denver Board of Water Commissioners meeting.

“Snow pack levels are at historic lows and are melting earlier and more rapidly than normal.”

This graphic shows how much water is stored in mountain snowpack in 2025–2026 compared to previous years. Denver Water

Denver collects water from a 4,000-square-mile area across the state to serve 1.5 million people, but the rivers that feed the water supply have experienced record-low snowpack.

“Our Colorado River snow pack in our collection system is currently at 53% of normal. This is the lowest on record for the date,” Elder said during the meeting.

City officials warned that the snowpack, which contributes to the city’s water supply, has significantly decreased after a recent heatwave that pushed temperatures into the 80s in mid-March.

This graphic shows the drought conditions in Colorado on March 28, 2026. National Weather Service

The drought is currently affecting 3.6 million residents in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service’s Drought Monitor.

As of March 28, the Drought Monitor listed the Denver-metro area as under severe drought, while counties in the Rocky Mountains are under extreme and exceptional drought.

​According to the data, more than 74 percent of the state is in a drought.