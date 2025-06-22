"Deploying Additional Resources To Religious Sites" - Major US Cities On Alert After US Airstrikes On Iran

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times,

Officials in New York City, Los Angeles, and Washington issued statements after the U.S. military operation...

Three major U.S. cities indicated they’re on heightened alert following U.S. military airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday.

In an announcement on Saturday night, President Donald Trump confirmed the U.S. military carried out bombing missions targeting three facilities, prompting threats from Iranian officials.

“We’re tracking the situation unfolding in Iran,” the New York City Police Department stated in a post on X on Saturday evening. “Out of an abundance of caution, we’re deploying additional resources to religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites across NYC and coordinating with our federal partners. We’ll continue to monitor for any potential impact to NYC.”

Soon after that, the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington issued a similar statement about the Iran–U.S. situation and said it would increase police presence at religious institutions. The law enforcement agency added that there are no known threats to the nation’s capital city.

“The Metropolitan Police Department is closely monitoring the events in Iran,” the statement said. “We are actively coordinating with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to share information and monitor intelligence in order to help safeguard residents, businesses, and visitors in the District of Columbia.”

Across the Potomac River from Washington, Virginia’s Fairfax County Police Department said in a statement Sunday that “out of an abundance of caution, you may see an increased police presence at certain locations, including religious institutions and public gathering areas” in response to “recent international events.”

Also on Sunday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass wrote on X that her city is “monitoring any threats to public safety” that may arise.

“There are no known credible threats at this time and out of an abundance of caution, LAPD is stepping up patrols near places of worship, community gathering spaces and other sensitive sites,” Bass wrote in a Saturday evening statement, referring to the Los Angeles Police Department. “We will remain vigilant in protecting our communities.”

Outside the United States, the State Department has ordered non-essential personnel and the families of staff at the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon to leave as concerns mount about Iranian retaliation.

In a notice issued on Sunday, the department said it had taken the step “due to the volatile and unpredictable security situation in the region.”

The notice made no mention of any potential evacuation flights or other assistance for private Americans wanting to leave Lebanon but said they should try to use existing commercial services to depart. The United States has already organized several evacuations of American citizens from Israel and is advising American citizens in Iran on how to leave the country.

After the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020, Iran launched multiple barrages of missiles at U.S. bases in the Middle East, doing minor damage and causing minor injuries to American troops.

Hours after the Saturday night bombing, Trump administration officials signaled a willingness to renew talks with Iran and avoid a prolonged war in the Middle East. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters late Saturday that United States isn’t seeking regime change in Iran, while Vice President JD Vance said during a Sunday interview that the Trump administration doesn’t want “boots on the ground” in Iran.

Before the U.S. bombing mission, Iran and Israel had engaged in a weeklong aerial conflict, with both sides firing missiles at one another, after Israel struck a host of military and strategic sites in Iran a day after a 60-day negotiating period set in April by Trump expired. Israel has said that it is seeking to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program, which both U.S. and Israeli officials say was intended to produce nuclear weapons.