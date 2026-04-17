"Depraved Evil": Gay Couple Mocks Baby's Cry For 'Mama' In Viral Surrogacy Video

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Two gay men in Nashville recorded themselves taunting the baby they obtained through surrogacy as he cried desperately for his mother. The now viral clip has ignited fury across X.

The clip opens with one man asking the infant, “Who do you want, Dada or Pop?” The baby responds, “Mama.” The man replies, “No, there is no mama,” and the baby cries.

Two gay men in Nashville are sparking nationwide outrage after recording a video of themselves mocking the baby they had via surrogacy as it cries for its mother for content.



Man: “Who do you want, Dada or Pop?”



Baby: “Mama”



Man: “No, there is no mama.”



Baby: cries pic.twitter.com/ym3ujfdS0Q — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) April 16, 2026

Podcaster Tim Pool reacted “This is fucking depraved evil my god.”

This is fucking depraved evil my god https://t.co/gHwBs71iPE — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 16, 2026

The moment exposes the raw cruelty baked into certain surrogacy arrangements: a child biologically wired to seek his mother is denied her existence while adults film his pain for likes.

The evil one moves his thumbs up to the upper part of the sternum, and positions the baby for painful stimuli, because a baby wasn’t giving him the right answer. Just watch. pic.twitter.com/P1sVvltLBi — Jesus Sotelo Jr. (@JesusSoteloJr44) April 17, 2026

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the man left the following responses to sick comments on the video:

Gay couple shared footage of their infant son repeatedly calling out for “Mama" and began crying.



One online commenter jokingly suggested, “Throw it away and start over.”



Commenter: "Throw it away and start over."



Shane McAnally: "😂😂😂"pic.twitter.com/jD4rSaIGkI — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) April 17, 2026

No mainstream outlet has rushed to cover it yet, but the clip has racked up millions of views and replies laced with raw disgust.

When the baby answered wrong. He would dig his thumbs into the baby’s chest. Painful stimuli is often used to train mammals. This person is evils for sure. pic.twitter.com/rkkt2lfs6m — Jesus Sotelo Jr. (@JesusSoteloJr44) April 17, 2026

Babies need the physical touch of their mother. This shit just pisses me off. — Mr. Idaho (@IDSurvivalPrep) April 17, 2026

ABSOLUTELY SICKENING. Nashville gay surrogacy couple films their crying baby screaming “MAMA!” — then laughs in her face: “There is NO mama!”

Deliberately breaking an innocent infant’s heart for social media clout.

This is demonic child abuse. Denying a baby her mother is pure… pic.twitter.com/qVVc9xTCWL — Dr From Long Island USA (M.D) (@nycliusa) April 17, 2026

A gay couple films their baby via surrogacy crying out for “Mama,” only to laugh and tell the child: “There is no mama.”



The toddler breaks down in tears while they mock the very longing every child instinctively feels for a mother.



This isn’t parenting — it’s cruelty… https://t.co/Xn7Bq2JsHv — Myrna 𝕏 (@GigaBeers) April 17, 2026

The post continues : “…dressed up as content. Deliberately depriving a child of a mother, then laughing at their pain for likes? Children aren’t accessories or props for adult validation. They deserve a mom and a dad, not to be bought and emotionally tormented to prove a point. My heart aches for this little boy. How is this normalized? How is surrogacy that severs a child from their biological mother still legal? We’re failing our kids. Protect children first — always.”

These reactions represent just a fraction of the firestorm. The clip has exposed how surrogacy can reduce a living child to a prop for adult validation.

The story first broke wide via independent reporting that identified the Nashville couple as country music songwriter Shane McAnally and his husband Michael Baum, who shared the video on Instagram. McAnally had previously told People magazine he pursued surrogacy despite his age because “rules” do not apply to their “non-traditional family.” The pair already has adopted twins.

This is their third surrogacy pic.twitter.com/ATvM0pBckP — CocoB (@Coco_B_7) April 17, 2026

Critics have long warned that commercial surrogacy treats children as commodities and severs the maternal bond children instinctively crave. The baby’s cry for “Mama” shattered any illusion that two dads can simply substitute. The video arrives amid growing pushback against unchecked surrogacy practices that prioritize adult desires over child welfare.

This is the logical endpoint of a culture that celebrates “families” built on contracts rather than biology and dismisses the mother’s irreplaceable role as outdated bigotry. Leftist media and activists who champion these arrangements remain silent while everyday Americans see the footage and feel visceral revulsion.

The surrogacy industry markets babies as customizable accessories. When the product cries for the one person it was denied, the response is laughter and a camera. That is not progress. It is a betrayal of the most vulnerable.

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