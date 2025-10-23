Deranged Democrats Go All In On "Trump Is Destroying The White House" Hoax

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Democrats, led by greasy Gavin Newsom, are going all in on the latest fake talking point that President Trump is literally destroying the White House.

As we earlier highlighted, they kicked off this hoax earlier in the week with the likes of Newsom and Hillary Clinton pushing complete nonsense that Trump is irresponsibly and unnecessarily smashing up the White House to construct an expensive and unneeded ballroom.

The ballroom is not costing a dime of the taxpayers’ money because Trump has worked to privately fund the entire project.

The President is closely overseeing construction of the event space to ensure it is in keeping with the current architecture of the building.

The Democrat propaganda has now reached fever pitch.

Donald Trump doesn’t want you to see this picture.



He’s literally destroying the White House. pic.twitter.com/W63bLLwt82 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 22, 2025

They’ve manufactured a complete lie that Trump is trying to keep pictures of the construction out of the media.

🚨 HAKEEM JEFFRIES: Donald Trump is demolishing the East Wing of the White House for a ballroom where he will be celebrated like a KING!



It's beyond parody at this point.



They have nothing. pic.twitter.com/mZVVZWbwTT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 22, 2025

They’re also suggesting the project is illegal and impeachment worthy.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy says Trump's White House renovation is "absolutely illegal."



"That visual is powerful because you are essentially watching the destruction of the rule of law." 🤡 pic.twitter.com/UNG4aNEtfy — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 22, 2025

In reality, the East Wing is an entirely separate structure from the Executive Mansion, which isn’t being touched.

Not if the truth was actually told instead of typical democrat lies. pic.twitter.com/uxtEMdvk0a — Morgan (@RennyG1103) October 22, 2025

It’s also only been in place since the 1940s and was not part of the original architecture. Trump is just making it better.

Literally destroying the *checks notes* driveway overhang next to the East Wing. pic.twitter.com/F6FcG1hzOA — Jim O'Kane (@TVDadsdotcom) October 22, 2025

At no expense to the taxpayer and he's not taking it with him the new ballroom is going to stay and the plane is gonna stay — John Farparan (@farparan_john) October 22, 2025

During an appearance with Jesse Watters, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted “there’s a lot of fake outrage right now, because nearly every single president who has lived in this beautiful White House behind me has made modernizations and renovations of their own.”

“And in fact, presidents for decades in the modern time have quipped about how they wish they had a larger event space here at The White House that can hold hundreds more people than the current East Room and State Dining Rooms can,” Leavitt continued.

“In fact, President Obama notably complained that during his tenure, he had to hold a State Visit on the South Lawn and get a very expensive tent,” she explained.

“If you talk to journalists who have covered the White House for decades, as I do here every single day, they will also tell you that administration after administration have publicly and privately spoken about the need for a larger event space,” the Secretary stressed.

She added, “So while many presidents have privately dreamt about this, it’s President Trump who is actually doing something about it, and he is the builder-in-chief. In large part, he was re-elected back to this People’s House because he’s good at building things. He has done it his entire life, his entire career, and construction is a process.”

🚨 NEW: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt UNVEILS Obama WISHED he had a BIG BEAUTIFUL BALLROOM— but he DIDN’T KNOW HOW TO DO IT 🚨@KarolineLeavitt: “President Obama COMPLAINED that he had to HOLD A STATE DINNER in a TENT” ⛺



“They wished they had a larger event… pic.twitter.com/ORUji0ybgE — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) October 22, 2025

President Trump revealed more renderings of the East Wing ballroom Wednesday, noting “This is going to be the finest ballroom ever built. No cost to the country. The money is being put in by me.”

“In order to do it properly, we had to take down the existing structure. We don’t touch the White House,” he further explained.

NEW: President Trump gives an update on the construction of the new ballroom:



"This is going to be the finest ballroom ever built. No cost to the country. The money is being put in by me. In order to do it properly, we had to take down the existing structure. We don’t touch the… pic.twitter.com/ET39J6Q36n — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 22, 2025

Trump scolded a fake news reporter who suggested that he hasn’t been transparent about the ballroom. In reality, the plans have been available on the White House website for months, distributed in a press release, shown during press briefings, and published in newspapers.

“REALLY? I showed this to everybody,” Trump stressed, adding that “third rate reporters didn’t see it because they didn’t look. You’re a third rate reporter. Always have been!”

.@POTUS nukes "THIRD-RATE" loser @jeffmason1 for claiming he hasn't been transparent about the ballroom — the plans for which have been published on the White House website for months, sent out in a press release, shown during a press briefing, published in newspapers. pic.twitter.com/KYihqdb3HV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 22, 2025

Crews continue to work on preparations for the ballroom, with Trump calling the demolition work ‘music to my ears.’

🚨 JUST NOW: In a beautiful sight, crews are ACTIVELY working on President Trump's new White House ballroom.



Portions of the East Wing are being torn down to make way for it – and Trump PROMISED it will 100% match current White House architecture. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pXbH6HEaZS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 22, 2025

🔥 BREAKING: President Trump's demolition and construction is moving at BREAKNECK PACE at the East Wing of the White House – making way for the stunning ballroom that presidents have dreamt about having for decades.



The left is mad it's not their idea. pic.twitter.com/SCQEZrrHIk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 22, 2025

Democrats are at rock bottom. They have nothing else. That’s why they have jumped on this.

Democrats: Lock the border? Illegal.

Remodel the White House? Illegal.

Loot a Target? Expression. — merikuh (@merikuh) October 22, 2025

Gavin Newsom doesn’t want you to see these pictures.



He’s literally destroying California. pic.twitter.com/7gARqPM6HF — Elise McCue (@EliseMcCue) October 22, 2025

Gavin Newsom doesn’t want you to see this graph. pic.twitter.com/sVQkMJzIxe — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 22, 2025

This is currently the California State Capitol during it's major renovation. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/11IajyZ38q — Zac (@Ceasar369) October 22, 2025

Gavin Newsom doesn’t want you to see this video.pic.twitter.com/drHdXbbPac — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 22, 2025

