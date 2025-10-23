print-icon
Deranged Democrats Go All In On "Trump Is Destroying The White House" Hoax

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Democrats, led by greasy Gavin Newsom, are going all in on the latest fake talking point that President Trump is literally destroying the White House.

As we earlier highlighted, they kicked off this hoax earlier in the week with the likes of Newsom and Hillary Clinton pushing complete nonsense that Trump is irresponsibly and unnecessarily smashing up the White House to construct an expensive and unneeded ballroom.

The ballroom is not costing a dime of the taxpayers’ money because Trump has worked to privately fund the entire project.

The President is closely overseeing construction of the event space to ensure it is in keeping with the current architecture of the building.

The Democrat propaganda has now reached fever pitch.

They’ve manufactured a complete lie that Trump is trying to keep pictures of the construction out of the media.

They’re also suggesting the project is illegal and impeachment worthy.

In reality, the East Wing is an entirely separate structure from the Executive Mansion, which isn’t being touched.

It’s also only been in place since the 1940s and was not part of the original architecture. Trump is just making it better.

During an appearance with Jesse Watters,  White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted “there’s a lot of fake outrage right now, because nearly every single president who has lived in this beautiful White House behind me has made modernizations and renovations of their own.”

“And in fact, presidents for decades in the modern time have quipped about how they wish they had a larger event space here at The White House that can hold hundreds more people than the current East Room and State Dining Rooms can,” Leavitt continued.

“In fact, President Obama notably complained that during his tenure, he had to hold a State Visit on the South Lawn and get a very expensive tent,” she explained.

“If you talk to journalists who have covered the White House for decades, as I do here every single day, they will also tell you that administration after administration have publicly and privately spoken about the need for a larger event space,” the Secretary stressed.

She added, “So while many presidents have privately dreamt about this, it’s President Trump who is actually doing something about it, and he is the builder-in-chief. In large part, he was re-elected back to this People’s House because he’s good at building things. He has done it his entire life, his entire career, and construction is a process.”

President Trump revealed more renderings of the East Wing ballroom Wednesday, noting “This is going to be the finest ballroom ever built. No cost to the country. The money is being put in by me.”

“In order to do it properly, we had to take down the existing structure. We don’t touch the White House,” he further explained.

Trump scolded a fake news reporter who suggested that he hasn’t been transparent about the ballroom. In reality, the plans have been available on the White House website for months, distributed in a press release, shown during press briefings, and published in newspapers.

“REALLY? I showed this to everybody,” Trump stressed, adding that “third rate reporters didn’t see it because they didn’t look. You’re  a third rate reporter. Always have been!”

Crews continue to work on preparations for the ballroom, with Trump calling the demolition work ‘music to my ears.’

Democrats are at rock bottom. They have nothing else. That’s why they have jumped on this.

