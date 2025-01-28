Deranged Leftists Use "Cute Winter Boots" Code To Bypass TikTok Algo In Organizing 'Project Mayhem'

Reports are circulating on social media suggesting that the phrase "cute winter boots," used by some radical leftists on the Chinese-owned platform TikTok, is code for advocating violence against "cis" people and supporters of President Donald Trump.

"Thousands of radical Leftists are currently organizing on TikTok to disguise themselves, protest, and k*ll Trump, Republicans, CEOs, and "cis" people Users are obfuscating bans with phrases such as "cute winter boots" Videos reference Luigi Mangione's "Deny. Defend. Depose," X user Ashley St. Clair said.

Ashley continued, "Some organizers are calling this Project Mayhem 2025 and using key words such as "Taylor Swift" and other major pop culture references to hide insert videos into the algorithm."

Some organizers are calling this Project Mayhem 2025 and using key words such as “Taylor Swift” and other major pop culture references to hide insert videos into the algorithm pic.twitter.com/BCj9MiOBdc — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) January 23, 2025

Deranged leftists posted videos with "Cute Winter Boots" embedded within the video, while discussing political objectives...

Remember when I told you about the “cute winter boots” revolution the left is starting? Now they’re showing each other how to conceal using swimming goggles and t-shirts. Are you frightened yet? pic.twitter.com/Y60IKE88om — Blue State Refugee (@BSRefugee) January 25, 2025

Due to this Red Flag Alert, on TikTok the phrase "cute winter boots" has emerged as a code for discussing sensitive political topics, in an attempt to bypass censorship of their plans to purchase weapons. pic.twitter.com/V7lysU0KVh — Stella (@clairdestella) January 25, 2025

@DirectorICEgov you need to put out a statement letting these people know “ cute winter boots “ will get you in a lot of trouble on TikTok



They are helping aliens getaway, many more videos pic.twitter.com/RNVhbj013E — kokobaby (@goddesskokodom) January 24, 2025

As I reported earlier, the latest deranged leftist trend on TikTok, disguised under the code “cute winter boots,” has escalated to encouraging people to buy guns to target ICE agents, share their locations, and spread information about protests against deportations and the… pic.twitter.com/fjBOqrTUVj — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 25, 2025

This “cute winter boots” trend is going around, it’s code for evading ICE and other nefarious deeds.



I think it might backfire. pic.twitter.com/PDflLrEl58 — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) January 25, 2025

This #cutewinterboots Antifa meltdown is funny. Anyone in Denver? They’re meeting up. Lol pic.twitter.com/ee1fmB0wjg — Rose (@rosesrroses9) January 25, 2025

Liberals are losing it again 🤣

The new code word on TikTok “cute winter boots” actually stands for how to fight back against ICE etc.

This influencer wraps a T-shirt around her face and head 🤣🤣

I can’t. pic.twitter.com/pWg22AS2HM — Red_StateRebel (@red_staterebel) January 26, 2025

A TikTok user responded to one leftist: "tips.fbi.gov, your IP has been documented."

Another TikToker with text in a video that read "cute winter boots" raged against Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, X user Andy Ngo reported the possibility of a "trans terror cell" operating in the US.

There appears to be a trans terror cell in the U.S. involved in serial killings. The Vermont @CBP U.S. Border Patrol officer shot dead on Inauguration Day was the fourth known victim.



You know I hate sensationalism but I can’t escape the evidence I’m seeing. https://t.co/dmZPcYFdur pic.twitter.com/vY53N2Z73J — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 27, 2025

The phrase "cute winter boots" has surged in Google searches nationwide.

Related queries include "winter boots TikTok," "winter boots meaning TikTok," and "what does cute winter boots mean."

Meanwhile, team "steel toe" TikTokers responded to liberals:

This guy is hilarious! He has a message for anyone wearing those "cute winter boots"! Lol 😆😂 pic.twitter.com/YTJns7Yxi3 — 🕊 𝓐𝓷𝓷 𝓲𝓼 𝓡𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽 🕊 𝐗𝐋𝐕 (@Ann_Lilyflower) January 27, 2025

Confidential law enforcement sources confirm that the "FBI is aware" of the "cute winter boots" phrase circulating on TikTok.