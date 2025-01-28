print-icon
print-icon

Deranged Leftists Use "Cute Winter Boots" Code To Bypass TikTok Algo In Organizing 'Project Mayhem'

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Reports are circulating on social media suggesting that the phrase "cute winter boots," used by some radical leftists on the Chinese-owned platform TikTok, is code for advocating violence against "cis" people and supporters of President Donald Trump. 

"Thousands of radical Leftists are currently organizing on TikTok to disguise themselves, protest, and k*ll Trump, Republicans, CEOs, and "cis" people Users are obfuscating bans with phrases such as "cute winter boots" Videos reference Luigi Mangione's "Deny. Defend. Depose," X user Ashley St. Clair said. 

Ashley continued, "Some organizers are calling this Project Mayhem 2025 and using key words such as "Taylor Swift" and other major pop culture references to hide insert videos into the algorithm." 

Deranged leftists posted videos with "Cute Winter Boots" embedded within the video, while discussing political objectives... 

A TikTok user responded to one leftist: "tips.fbi.gov, your IP has been documented." 

Another TikToker with text in a video that read "cute winter boots" raged against Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, X user Andy Ngo reported the possibility of a "trans terror cell" operating in the US. 

The phrase "cute winter boots" has surged in Google searches nationwide.

Related queries include "winter boots TikTok," "winter boots meaning TikTok," and "what does cute winter boots mean."

Meanwhile, team "steel toe" TikTokers responded to liberals:

Confidential law enforcement sources confirm that the "FBI is aware" of the "cute winter boots" phrase circulating on TikTok.

0
Loading...