Deranged Leftists Call For Violence, Assassination Of Musk And Trump

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Leftists have lost it. Less than a month into Trump’s return to the White House there is clearly a serious storm brewing with calls for extreme violence.

Check out this guy, Darius Dinkins from Brooklyn, who calls himself a ‘comedian‘.

He recently posted a video on TikTok calling for someone to literally assassinate both President Trump and Elon Musk.

“Listen, all the Elon/Trump stuff is getting to a point, man…somebody’s gonna have to just throw their life away on this,” Dinkins said into his camera phone while walking around New York City, adding “Just kind of take one for the team.”

“Somebody’s just got to go in there and make history,” he continued, adding “You know who you are; just buck up and do your duty.”

The footage went viral and Musk himself responded.

Everybody dies, but not everybody lives https://t.co/rYtoq01ygH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025

Why do these people continue to get away with death threats? — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) February 17, 2025

It's the craziest thing…. they're mad at who exposed the corruption



Not at those perpetuating it



Arrest this guy — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) February 17, 2025

Then there’s this guy…

Dr. Steve Caudle, a pastor at Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church in Chattanooga, called violent attacks on Musk for exposing corruption and fraud via DOGE.

“I’ll say to you, beloved, no one likes violence, but sometimes violence is necessary,” Caudle proclaimed.

He continued, “When Elon Musk forces his way into the United States Treasury and threatens to steal your personal information and your social security check there is the possibility of violence.”

“Sometimes the Devil will act so ugly that you have NO CHOICE but to get violent and fight!” he further declared.

Pastor Steve Caudle calls for "conflict" and "violence" against Elon Musk & D.O.G.E.



"When Elon Musk forces his way into the United States Treasury and threatens to steal your personal information and your Social Security check, there is a possibility of violence." pic.twitter.com/Gq0LeTY5aA — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) February 10, 2025

Yep, that’s as straight up a call for violence you’re ever going to see.

"Forces his way in…"



Or



Was invited in and granted access by the President of the United States.



Careful, "Pastor," God's going to get you for that. 🤣 — Justa Guy (@GuyJusta48211) February 10, 2025

so why is a preacher worried about what DOGE is finding? Maybe time to investigate the preacher — Nolver (@NOlvertx) February 10, 2025

This is who they are. When their money pipeline is threatened to be exposed, they respond with a threat of violence. Sounds a bit like a protection racket, doesn't it? — Robert J. Thomas (@RobertJThomas1) February 10, 2025

Check out this guy who was seen at a DOGE protest in DC dragging around an effigy of Trump with a noose.

These people are completely deranged. Yet they tell you your mean tweets are the threat. https://t.co/46uUXf3ew5 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) February 17, 2025

The tolerant LEFT — 🇺🇸 American Cheese 🧀 (@sconnyboy82) February 17, 2025

Then there’s the trans activists who threatened to create a non-safe space if City officials in Worcester, Mass. don’t act to make it a safe space.

Is it any wonder these people are acting like this when the likes of Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California claims that supporters want their Party to use “actual weapons” to fight back against Elon Musk and DOGE.

* * *

