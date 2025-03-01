print-icon
Deranged Leftists Storm Manhattan Tesla Showroom, Chant "Zelenskyy Is Hero"

by Tyler Durden
Deranged leftists, suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, stormed the Tesla showroom at 860 Washington St. in Manhattan's Meatpacking District early afternoon, chatting "Zelenskyy is a hero," along with anti-DOGE and anti-Trump slogans. Protest turnout was notably weak, as DOGE-era swamp draining in Washington, DC, has curbed USAID's ability to funnel taxpayer funds to corrupt NGOs that bankroll leftist protests. 

Footage shows unhinged liberals taking over the Tesla showroom. 

Dozens gathered outside, holding anti-Elon Musk, anti-Trump, and anti-DOGE signs. The radicals, seemingly oblivious to basic statecraft, chanted, "Zelenskyy is a hero."

This is the left's hero. 

NYPD has arrived. 

Perhaps the era of Soros and other leftist billionaires using taxpayer funds through their NGOs to unleash color revolutions 'rent a riot' is over. The turnout at today's Tesla showroom was pathetic.

