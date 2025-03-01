Deranged Leftists Storm Manhattan Tesla Showroom, Chant "Zelenskyy Is Hero"

Deranged leftists, suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, stormed the Tesla showroom at 860 Washington St. in Manhattan's Meatpacking District early afternoon, chatting "Zelenskyy is a hero," along with anti-DOGE and anti-Trump slogans. Protest turnout was notably weak, as DOGE-era swamp draining in Washington, DC, has curbed USAID's ability to funnel taxpayer funds to corrupt NGOs that bankroll leftist protests.

Footage shows unhinged liberals taking over the Tesla showroom.

BREAKING: Protesters are currently occupying the Tesla Dealership in lower Manhattan. Security is trying to keep more people from entering. pic.twitter.com/p0EFeOk0x0 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 1, 2025

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: TESLA DEALERSHIP OCCUPIED IN MANHATTAN



One agreeable participant even asked why anyone thinks they have a right to stop him from forcefully entering the building, with some reference to the 'United States of America.'



Dozens gathered outside, holding anti-Elon Musk, anti-Trump, and anti-DOGE signs. The radicals, seemingly oblivious to basic statecraft, chanted, "Zelenskyy is a hero."

NOW: Crowd chants "Zelenskyy is a hero" outside of Tesla Dealership in Manhattan as Anti-Elon protesters occupy the inside. pic.twitter.com/fOoixHhJWE — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 1, 2025

NOW: Ukrainians chant "Thank you America!" as american responds "Thank you Ukraine!" During emergency protest in Times Square NYC pic.twitter.com/w6TrFmPF8n — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 1, 2025

This is the left's hero.

The left and their heroes..🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/7G9U6WzF5P — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) March 1, 2025

NYPD has arrived.

Perhaps the era of Soros and other leftist billionaires using taxpayer funds through their NGOs to unleash color revolutions 'rent a riot' is over. The turnout at today's Tesla showroom was pathetic.