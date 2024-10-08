print-icon
Deranged Michael Cohen Claims Trump Will Use Navy Seals To "Round Up" Political Opponents

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024 - 01:40 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Disgraced former fixer Michael Cohen has ludicrously claimed that if elected in November, Donald Trump will command US Navy Seals to go after his political opponents and critics.

Without providing a shred of evidence, Cohen made the claim, specifically that Trump has said he would use SEAL Team Six to target his enemies, and MSNBC host and former Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki provided zero pushback.

The big warning I want people to understand is when Donald Trump says something, stop sane-washing it,” Cohen blathered.

“Stop trying to make it into something which has some normalcy to it,” he continued, adding “When he turns around and says the head of this network or other people who are critics, that he intends to use SEAL Team Six or the military to round up his critics or his opponents, he intends to do it.

Trump has, of course, never said anything of the sort.

Cohen’s ridiculous accusation comes less than a week after he stated that he is working on creating an alternate identity with a foreign passport in a different name for when Trump gets back into office.

The guy is clearly completely deranged, yet MSNBC presents his comments as if they hold gravitas.

What a joke.

These people are clearly unwell.

They have severe, possibly terminal TDS.

They all also hold weird fantasies about Trump using the office to throw them into detention camps and instituting a military dictatorship, meanwhile he’s the one fending off the weaponisation of the government against him by Democrats.

