Dershowitz: Grand Jury Transcripts Will Disappoint Those Seeking Epstein Answers

Former Jeffrey Epstein defense attorney and friend Alan Dershowitz on Sunday called for the federal government to grant immunity to Epstein's convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, calling her the "Rosetta Stone" who "knows everything." He also said little or no meaningful new information is likely to be found in the grand jury transcripts that President Trump has directed to be released.

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, Dershowitz said immunity for Maxwell should be a top strategy for the millions of Americans who want to know names and other hidden details:

“She knows everything. She is the Rosetta Stone. She knows everything. She arranged every single trip with everybody. She knows everything. And if she were just given use immunity, she could be compelled to testify. I’m told that she actually would be willing to testify. And there’d be no reason for her to withhold any information.”

"She arranged every single trip with everybody She knows everything," Dershowitz said of Ghislaine Maxwell (Laura Cavanaugh/ Getty via NPR)

Dershowitz contrasted the Maxwell avenue against the now-awaited Epstein grand jury transcripts. Having outraged much of his base by first seeking to end the push for Epstein-case transparency and then ridiculing his supporters who still want more answers, Trump on Thursday evening directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek the release of grand jury transcripts from Epstein's prosecution, in a case that never reached a courtroom thanks to the defendant's death in a New York prison cell under odd circumstances.

While Trump's directive bought him some goodwill with his supporters, Dershowitz threw cold water on the rapprochement, telling Fox's Shannon Bream there's little chance the grand jury transcripts will contain the information people are looking for.

"Grand jury information is narrowly tailored by prosecutors only to provide sufficient evidence to result in an indictment. They don't want to put a lot of material in the grand jury because that would then produce to the defendant."

Trump's promised grand jury transcripts could prove to be every bit as disappointing as February's "Epstein binders" farce (Jim Watson / AFP)

According to Dershowitz, any significant new details would instead be found in documents that have not been requested by Trump or Bondi:

"[Names of alleged sex fiends associated with Epstein] are not in the grand jury transcripts. They're in sealed records by two or three federal judges in the New York courts. I've seen some of these materials. For example, there's an FBI report of interviews with alleged victims, in which at least one of the victims names very important people, and the names have been redacted...

The documents that transparency advocates should be pursuing include "discovery information, depositions and other things that came out of the Ghislaine Maxwell case and other cases," Dershowitz said, including a case against the UK's Prince Andrew. "The information that hasn't been requested is going to be far more informative than the grand jury information."

Dershowitz cautioned that releasing those documents is a "very complex matter," owing to the risk of posting material containing false accusations about named individuals. As an example, he said the records surely contain an affidavit filed by an alleged victim who'd accused Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump and Richard Branson of having sex with minors, only to later admit she'd made it all up. "We have to be very careful to distinguish true accusations from false accusations, I suspect the courts will be sensitive to that," he said.

Dershowitz represented Epstein when he faced federal and state prosecution in 2007 for sex trafficking and soliciting minors -- a prosecution that ended with a mind-boggling, sweetheart deal in which Epstein and any potential co-conspirators received immunity from federal prosecution in exchange for Epstein pleading guilty on a single state charge. That immunity provision is central to Maxwell's ongoing appeal of her conviction for which she's serving a 20-year sentence.

In 2016, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak was seen entering Epstein's 7-story, 28,000-square-foot New York mansion (Daily Mail photo)

The federal prosecutor in that earlier case, Alexander Acosta, reportedly later said, "I was told Epstein 'belonged to intelligence' and to leave it alone." That claim has helped fueled widespread speculation that Epstein's alleged provision of minors to powerful people was part of a honeypot scheme that benefitted Israel's Mossad intelligence service.

Last week, Dershowitz used a Wall Street Journal op-ed to share certain perspectives on the Epstein case that he's legally allowed to share -- in contrast to his obligation not to disclose information that's been sealed by court orders. For whatever they're worth, here are some highlights: