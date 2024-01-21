DeSantis Drops Out Of 2024 Race, Backs Trump

Update (1520ET): Shortly after Bloomberg broke the news, DeSantis dropped out of the Republican presidential primary Sunday.

In a video message, he endorsed Trump.

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”



- Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024

* * *

After coming up short, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his top aides are reportedly having internal discussions over when and how he should drop out of the 2024 presidential race, according to Bloomberg, citing people briefed on the campaign's conversations.

The discussions are fluid, with the governor and his wife, Casey, as the final decision-makers, but one possibility is to leave the race before voting starts in New Hampshire on Tuesday, January 23 to avoid an embarrassing third-place finish. -Bloomberg

According to a new poll by CNN and the University of New Hampshire, DeSantis has just 6% of the state's Republican vote, vs. Trump at 50% and Haley at 39%.

Speaking of CNN, Jake Tapper is hearing the same thing as Bloomberg...

Sources tell me Gov Ron DeSantis is about to suspend his presidential campaign -- imminently. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 21, 2024

That said, ABC News is reporting that DeSantis' team is 'pushing back' on speculation that he may soon suspend his White House bid, after the Florida governor canceled high-profile scheduled appearances on NBC, CNN and WMUR, a New Hampshire TV station. He was also slated to spend most of the weekend campaigning with his allied super PAC, Never Back Down, but is instead returning to New Hampshire on Sunday for an event in Manchester.

"The media hits were canceled due to a scheduling issue and will be rescheduled. The governor will be traveling Sunday morning with the campaign and has public events scheduled Sunday evening through Tuesday in NH," campaign spokesperson Bryan Griffin posted Saturday on X.