DeSantis Rolls Out Redistricting Map - Partisan Framing May Put It In Legal Peril

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out a proposed redistricting map for the state this week, but the way he did it could give ammunition to lawyers mounting inevitable legal challenges that will follow the map's expected approval by the legislature, both Democratic and Republican observers say. Some Republican legislators are uneasy with DeSantis' rollout of the plan -- which he shared with Fox News before he shared it with them.

Today, Republicans hold 20 of Florida's US House seats, compared to 8 held by Democrats. Under the DeSantis plan, the GOP could have a 24-4 advantage. DeSantis gave Fox News a map of his proposed new districts, depicting anticipated party control after the midterms.

The format of that map could prove legally fatal to the scheme. The Florida constitution contains anti-gerrymandering "Fair District" provisions that seek to prevent partisan "intent." A Florida Republican consultant who's participated in previous redistricting efforts expressed surprise at the DeSantis team's use of a color-coded map, telling NBC News, “This is wild. I don’t know how you can argue a red and blue map released from the governor’s office doesn’t show some form of partisan intent.” DeSantis told Fox News that new districts are needed after Florida was "shortchanged" in the 2020 census that determines each state's number of House seats.

In a memo to lawmakers, DeSantis also signaled his new map will be an attempt to force reconsideration of the Fair Districts provisions in the state Constitution. The language requires the consideration of race when drawing new political lines, which DeSantis says is unconstitutional. - NBC

Some Republicans are uneasy about the proposed districts. To create new GOP opportunities, some Republican-rich neighborhoods have been removed from current Republican districts, amping up the pressure on the incumbents who hold them, at a time when President Trump's low approval ratings and significant Republican disenchantment with the administration present significant headwinds for the party. While many Republicans are still enthusiastic about Trump, some are put off by his initiation of a war of choice on Iran, his opposition to the release of the Epstein files, and his disinterest in imposing fiscal discipline.

In what may or may not prove to be an omen for November, a March special election brought Republicans and Trump a bruising loss in Florida, as the GOP lost its grip on a reliably red state House seat that includes President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The Democrat challenger won the race by just over 2 points -- an approximate 11-point swing toward Democrats from the 2024 outcome in the Palm Beach County district.

An appropriate response to Virginia - but what this reveals is both sides have given up on persuasion, recognizing the country is so divided that it's basically impossible. So it's a race to rig the system in your favor, all while speaking in grand terms about "our democracy." https://t.co/96f8Dsfs4O — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) April 27, 2026

The Florida plan is the latest development in a year-long, nationwide set of electoral-map skirmishes ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. In the opening salvo of a war started at the urging of President Trump, last August Texas undertook a rare, mid-decade redistricting effort that aspires to flip five current Democrat-held seats into the Republican column this November. California responded with a new map meant to fully negate the Texas impact, flipping five GOP seats. Other states have made tweaks, and in the latest move, Virginians narrowly approved a referendum that would likely see the GOP lose four seats to the Democrats.

The various plans have been subjected to legal challenges. The last few days brought big news on that front. On Monday, the US Supreme Court issued a summary reversal allowing Texas to proceed with its new congressional map for the November 2026 elections. The justices overturned a federal district court’s earlier injunction against the new boundaries. Sunday held good news for Democrats, as a Virginia court rejected a Republican-led challenge to the state's new map.

As the legal battles continue, some see the redistricting war as a clear signal that America is steadily plowing deeper into discord: