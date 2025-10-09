Desperate Dem Sen. Claims Trump Staged Portland Antifa Riots To Justify Crackdown

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A Democratic Senator openly claimed Tuesday that the Trump Administration faked violent clashes between Antifa thugs and ICE officers in order to justify a federal surge.

Senator Jeff Merkley says that Trump “staged a fake riot” in order to invoke the Insurrection Act.

Merkley claims that peaceful protesters were marched three blocks and then confronted with “a line across the road, accompanied by “professional videographers.”

The Senator alleges that pepper balls, flashbangs sounding like gunfire, and tear gas were used, creating the appearance of a riot.

🚨UNHINGED: Dem Senator Jeff Merkley is now claiming the recent riots in Portland were "staged" to justify federal involvement.



"Totally fake!" pic.twitter.com/imsgaXFxFW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 8, 2025

To be clear, he is suggesting that the Antifa leftists themselves are ACTORS.

“Of course when you put teargas everybody moves,” Merkley said, adding “It looks as if there is some kind of riot going on.”

He charged that the exchange was “Totally fake,” asserting that “This was first time I know at least in my lifetime that federal government has faked A RIOT in order to try and justify if you will the insurrection act being invoked.”

Yeah, because Portland is really a peaceful utopia where leftist agitators never cause any trouble.

Well, Mr. Merkley should take his family down there tonight and livestream his visit to the Portland ICE facility. If it's as safe as he claims, his wife and kids will be fine right? Especially if there's no danger at all — ScrollofTruth (@ScrollofTruthIF) October 8, 2025

It’s unclear exactly which exchange Merkley is referring to, but rioting and attacks on the ICE facility in Portland has been going on almost every night for months.

BREAKING: Tear gas and pepper balls deployed outside Portland ICE Detention Center, multiple arrests pic.twitter.com/6blDNw3ylf — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) October 4, 2025

Portland, OR. ICE. Tear gas was deployed several times. pic.twitter.com/Ahz4CAtUrn — C.K. Bouferrache aka Honeybadgermom (@hunnybadgermom) September 2, 2025

🚨: Federal agents protecting ICE facility in Portland, Oregon use tear gas to repel anti-ICE crowd blocking the facility’s driveway.



Agents shot pepper balls at Antifa throwing tear gas canisters back and rushed into the crowd to make arrests.

pic.twitter.com/SWxIxDhvMx — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 4, 2025

Portland (July 4) — Shocking scenes outside the ICE facility as federal officers protecting the building use tear gas after Antifa rioters tried setting the occupied building on fire again. pic.twitter.com/UCJfk41X1f — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 5, 2025

Breaking — Federal police declare an unlawful assembly at the ICE facility in Portland.



Several arrests made as officers deploy endless tear gas, crowd control munitions to disperse crowd. pic.twitter.com/JWBpBalEoV — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 5, 2025

Half the criminal DemoParty is saying riots in Portland are not happening, while the other half is saying the riots that are happening are a setup.



I would expect nothing less of the criminal DemoParty and their supporters who will literally believe ANYTHING they are told to… — Truthis… (@PostPattonUS) October 8, 2025

The secret plan to destroy the Democrat party called "Let Them Speak" is underway and working beautifully. — Mike Schultz (@schult70031) October 8, 2025

Merkley’s demented remarks come in the wake of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker suggesting that Trump is deploying the National Guard to cities as part of a grand scheme to end elections in the U.S.

* * *

