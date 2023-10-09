Desperate Disneyland Slashes Children's Ticket Prices By More Than 50%

Disneyland is slashing ticket prices for children ages 3-9 by more than 50% for park entry early next year.

Visitors on Disneyland's Main Street, U.S.A. in Anaheim, Calif., on Sept. 1, 2023. (Carol Cassis/The Epoch Times)

The deal, which will go on sale Oct. 24, offers tickets for as little as $50 per child per day, and can be used between Jan. 8 through March 10 at Disneyland or Disney California Adventure. Current prices for children are $104 and up.

The new deal is for 1, 2, or 3 day ticket packages.

"These limited-time child tickets are a great value," said spokesperson Kelsey Lynch on the Disney Parks blog.

The deal provides significant savings compared to current children’s ticket prices, which are $270 for a 2-day pass and $340 for 3 days. Under the promotion, a 3-day child pass is $150. One-day kids’ tickets can sell for up to $179, which is the park’s “highest demand” date ticket, usually falling around Halloween or Christmas. The new deal has no blackout dates and will expire 13 days after the first day of use, if multiple days are purchased. That means customers will have to use their multi-day tickets within a two-week window after the first visit. -Epoch Times

Adults will need to reserve their full priced tickets separately.

That said, even lower prices aren't going to convince many conservative parents to patronize the woke entertainment company.

"I just don’t think we’ll be taking our kids back any time soon, especially after their new movie basically makes God into the bad guy," one recent Disneyland visitor told the Epoch Times, referring to Disney Pixar's latest movie reveal for "Wish," which turns the movie's God-like figure into an antagonist.

In August, Disney came under fire for their upcoming Snow White remake, after the son of the man who animated and directed the original version called it a "disgrace" and labeled the "woke things" they've made up as "insulting."

David Hand—son of the animator and director of the original version who was known by the same name—issued a harsh rebuke of the remake, telling the Telegraph on Aug. 18 that Disney's "woke" version is an insult to his father's work.

"It’s a whole different concept, and I just totally disagree with it, and I know my dad and Walt would also very much disagree with it," Mr. Hand said.

He said he disagrees with the entire concept, calling it a "disgrace," suggesting that Disney is "trying to do something new with something that was such a great success earlier."

The aforementioned ticket discount also comes a week after the park lost a class action lawsuit alleging that Disney used deceptive practices over how they allocate reservations to annual passholders.