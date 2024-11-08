"Devastated": Classes At Harvard, Penn, Columbia, Swarthmore & Others Canceled Over Trump Win

Authored by Jennifer Kabbany via The College Fix,

Many professors canceled classes this week in the wake of Donald Trump’s re-election to the Oval Office, citing the emotional needs and trauma of students.

Some scholars from at least three Ivy League schools canceled classes: Harvard, University of Pennsylvania and Columbia.

“Jews endured calls for their genocide day and night last semester, and Columbia did nothing. Half the country votes for a candidate and Columbia elitists can’t deal,” posted Eliana Goldin on X, also including screenshots from several Columbia professors’ memos about the cancelations. “Their blatant double standard couldn’t be more offensive to the Jewish community at Columbia,” Goldin stated.

Just some of the written evidence that Columbia/Barnard professors canceled class today because of the election.



Their blatant double standard couldn’t be more offensive to the Jewish community at Columbia. https://t.co/gWPALIA5qZ pic.twitter.com/CLOnL7rETn — Eliana Goldin (@Eliana_Goldin) November 6, 2024

Michigan State University Professor Shlagha Borah said in a Wednesday memo to students:

”I am cancelling class today to grieve the presidential election results. As a queer, immigrant woman of colour, I cannot, in good conscience, go on about my day like everything is alright.” ”This is a major historical event that we are witnessing. I hope you take this time to take care of yourself.”

The writing and rhetoric professor, who was hired over the summer, added she would not discriminate against any students for their political beliefs, according to the memo, a copy of which was posted by the X account End Wokeness.

Mark Bullion, spokesman for MSU, told The College Fix via email Thursday that campus leaders are “aware of the situation and are addressing it through the appropriate leadership channels.”

At Ohio University, Professor Amy Chadwick canceled her communications class “to give space to those who are devastated by the election results.”

“I have already interacted with students who are hurting badly, who are scared, who are tired, and who are unsure how to go on,” stated Chadwick’s memo, a copy of which was posted on X by Old Row. “For those of you who are scared, traumatized, angry, etc., please know that you are not alone. There are resources available to help support you and there are pathways forward,” the professor added. “…I know not everyone is upset at the results and I hope we can be gentle with each other today rather than create division.”

Chadwick and Ohio University’s media relations division did not respond to a request from The College Fix seeking comment Thursday.

The Harvard Crimson newspaper reported that several professors canceled classes at the Ivy League institution, but did not name names.

“Courses such as Sociology 1156: ‘Statistics for Social Sciences’ and Applied Math 22a: ‘Solving and Optimizing,’ as well as several General Education courses — 1074: ‘The Ancient Greek Hero’ and 1111: ‘Popular Culture and Modern China’ among them — canceled their Wednesday classes, made attendance optional, or extended assignment deadlines,” the Crimson reported.

The University of Pennsylvania’s student newspaper reported similar actions, noting faculty canceled classes, made attendance optional, or delayed exams.

“Neuroscience professor Michael Kaplan also preemptively cancelled his Wednesday classes for his own well-being and due to his strict policy against ‘politicking from the podium.’ He explained that it seemed ‘ridiculous’ to consider lecturing without discussing the ‘elephant in the room,'” the Daily Pennsylvanian reported. “Anthropology professor Caroline Jones rescheduled an exam after ‘a slew of emails’ from students describing concern about preparing for an exam set to take place right after the election results were announced,” the newspaper reported.

Another elite school, Swarthmore College, also fielded canceled classes.

“As the Swarthmore community came to terms with the news, an outpouring of resources flooded their inboxes,” the Phoenix student newspaper reported.

“Some professors canceled classes, the Office of Student Engagement encouraged students to use Sharples Commons as a ‘safe space to land,’ and the department of political science promoted its pre-scheduled panel discussion set for Wednesday afternoon, ‘Election Night 2024: What Just Happened and What’s to Come.'”