Devastating Evidence: Tyler Robinson Preliminary Hearing A Slam Dunk For Prosecution

Did the Israelis do it? Did the US government? Did Charlie Kirk's wife plan it? Did Trump have Charlie killed? Nope. It turns out that all the theories raging online about the "real" assassins behind the Charlie Kirk murder were complete bunk - A distraction away from the obvious suspect and the leftist movement that inspired him.

Anyone waiting for concrete evidence to be produced before forming conclusions on the Tyler Robinson case was richly rewarded in the past week, because the preliminary court hearing did not disappoint.

The prosecution produced a substantial evidence trial implicating Robinson in the killing, including testimony from his trans lover and roommate, Lance Twiggs (aka "Luna"). Twiggs recounted Robinson's confession that he did, in fact, shoot Charlie Kirk, and he identified Robinson in multiple surveillance videos showing Robinson scouting the UVU campus in Orem, Utah.

🚨 WATCH: FULL video of Lance Twiggs' DAMNING testimony about accused Charlie Kirk kiIIer Tyler Robinson



It's pretty clear why the defense worked SO hard to hide this



KEY MOMENTS:



01:08 - Placed under OATH, agreeing to give testimony under penalty of perjury

01:58 -… pic.twitter.com/tUubdhC1yD — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 9, 2026

Not surprisingly, Robinson's defense team tried unsuccessfully to block the release of this testimony to the media and the public. The Twiggs interview confirms statements made in the original arrest report, which included the fact that Robinson confessed to his own family members that he committed the crime. It's the reason they arranged for Tyler to turn himself in to law enforcement.

This arrest report was made available to the public not long after Kirk's assassination. Yet, Robinson's confession to his family was ignored and conspiracy theories persisted. Unless everyone involved is "in on the conspiracy", including Robinson trans lover and his own family, then there is no viable defense. Robinson's defense team's only recourse has been to block as much evidence as possible from being seen by the public.

This includes never before released high definition footage which media witnesses in the courtroom describe as detailed images of a man identified by investigators (and witnesses viewing the footage) as Tyler Robinson climbing to the roof, going prone with a rifle, and "jolting" (as if absorbing the recoil of a rifle shot).

Just witnessed something at the Charlie Kirk assassination pre-trial in Utah that has NOT been made public yet and you need to hear about it...



Erika Kirk asked for us to be here today. We sat inside the small courthouse in Provo with the family. The Judge told the media to turn… pic.twitter.com/vDFCnY53ah — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 10, 2026

He then runs across the roof and jumps off the edge with an item wrapped in a towel. Robinson's defense team presented no alibi for his whereabouts during this time, which means he doesn't have one.

Oh, what’s this?



The prosecutors in Charlie Kirk’s murder trial telling the Judge they have video of Tyler Robinson taking the shot:



"Tyler makes his way to the sniper's perch. Takes the shot. Then runs, drops off the building. All captured on video."

👀 pic.twitter.com/89YNx9WtxN — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 11, 2026

Though this video will not be released to the public (yet) on the request of the defense team, it corroborates already available footage of a man identified as Tyler Robinson leaving a vehicle (a gray Dodge Charger) registered to him, walking across the campus and entering the building stairwell with a limp just before the shooting.

New video shows what a law enforcement officer identified as Tyler Robinson walking with a limp on the UVU campus shortly before Charlie Kirk’s murder. It’s been suggested that it may have been due to a concealed gun or gun part. pic.twitter.com/4tR7LNjx5H — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 7, 2026

Beyond the video footage, DNA evidence from the rifle and the towel it was wrapped in was identified as belonging to Tyler Robinson and Lance Twiggs. Twiggs testified that Robinson had also asked him about the use of a Dremel tool to etch "messages on bullets". The rifle rounds recovered from the Kirk shooting was etched with Antifa related phrases including "“Hey fascist! Catch!” and “Oh Bella, ciao, bella, ciao Bella ciao ciao ciao" (From an Antifa rally song).

Robinson's family and Lance Twiggs noted in the arrest report and interviews than Robinson had expressed political anger against Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump leading up to the shooting. Robinson was, without a doubt, motivated by left-wing politics, which undermines the false narrative promoted by media pundits and celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel that Robinson is conservative.

Soft point .30 cal bullet fragments were recovered from Charlie Kirk's body and shown in the hearing. And though identifying tool marks were destroyed by the impact and fragmentation, the bullet caliber matches the rifle that was recovered (with Robinson's DNA all over it).

The evidence is so overwhelming that many commentators expect Robinson to change his plea to guilty. This would likely save his parents from being put on the stand and going through the pain of testifying against their own son (which they're going to do if the case goes to jury trial). The presiding judge (Judge Tony Graf) has until September to decide if the case will go forward. The extended wait time may be designed to give Robinson an opportunity to change his plea in order to avoid the death penalty.

Everyone Robinson knows is confirming his guilt, because he confessed to them that he did it.

It is unfortunate that Charlie Kirk's wife and family have been made to suffer through the indignity of unfounded theories while waiting so many months for this evidence to be released. It's greatly distressing that the woke left also continues to engage in political violence and assassination attempts, emboldened by Robinson's success.

It should not surprise anyone that the person most likely to have killed Charlie Kirk is a leftist. Leftists have been enacting organized violence for years now. The real conspiracy is that conservative groups were tricked into infighting about who did it when the answer was obvious.