'Devout Catholic' Biden Disagrees With Pope's Declaration That Gender Ideology Is "Deeply Harmful"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The White House quickly responded Monday following a declaration published by the Vatican that denounces ‘gender affirming’ surgery and gender ideology as “deeply harmful,” a “violation of human dignity,” and aimed at “eliminating the basis of family.”

The 20 page declaration approved by Pope Francis outlines that a person’s gender is a “gift from God” and that any attempt at gender reassignment infringes on God’s creation.

The document further asserts that attempts to introduce new rights in relation to gender theory in recent years have “led to instances of ideological colonization,” which the Catholic Church regards as “extremely dangerous.”

“Human life in all its dimensions, both physical and spiritual, is a gift from God. This gift is to be accepted with gratitude and placed at the service of the good,” the declaration states.

It continues,”Desiring a personal self-determination, as gender theory prescribes, apart from this fundamental truth that human life is a gift, amounts to a concession to the age-old temptation to make oneself God, entering into competition with the true God of love revealed to us in the Gospel.”

The push for allowing people to identify as any gender they choose, rather than accepting the gender given to them by God denies “the greatest possible difference that exists between living beings: sexual difference,” the Church further decrees, adding that modern gender ideology “envisages a society without sexual differences, thereby eliminating the anthropological basis of the family.”

The document further clarifies that it is not possible to “separate the masculine and the feminine from God’s work of creation, which is prior to all our decisions and experiences, and where biological elements exist which are impossible to ignore.”

The Church states that only in accepting the difference between genders “each person can fully discover themselves, their dignity, and their identity.”

“Creation is prior to us and must be received as a gift,” the document further asserts, adding “At the same time, we are called to protect our humanity, and this means, in the first place, accepting it and respecting it as it was created.”

Pope Francis previously described gender theory as an “ugly ideology of our times which cancels out the differences [in humanity] and makes everything the same.”

Responding to the declaration during a briefing, Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated “We are pleased to see that the document… furthered the Vatican’s call to ensure that LGBTQ+ are protected from violence and imprisonment around the world. However, the president will continue to be an advocate for the rights, safety and dignity of the LGBTQ+ community, including transgender people here in the U.S.”

Audio: Biden's Press Sec. stating that he essentially disagrees with the Vatican's declaration that gender affirming surgery and gender ideology is “deeply harmful,” a "violation of human dignity," and aimed at "eliminating the basis of family." Report: https://t.co/kLluhUMr37 pic.twitter.com/Xiia1VbZNb — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) April 9, 2024

“What about the more specific comments about gender theory and transgender individuals?” a reporter pressed.

Jean-Pierre responded, “I can speak to the president’s stance, and he’s always been very clear on the importance of protecting or having protections for the transgender community and the broader LGBTQ+ community, and that’s been very clear since day one of his administration.”

Between this and declaring Easter Sunday Transgender day, many are now highly suspicious of Biden’s claim to be a ‘devout Catholic’.

Why has Joe Biden not been excommunicated from the Catholic Church for his little stunt on Easter Sunday?



Is this proof that the Pope is choosing liberal politics and politicians over God AGAIN? — MAGATrumpFan7383 (@TrumpFan7383) April 9, 2024

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.