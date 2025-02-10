DHS Asks For Deputized IRS Agents To Help Physically Boot Illegals, Bust Human-Traffickers

The Department of Homeland Security has asked to 'borrow' a few thousand deputized IRS agents to help arrest, detain, and transport illegal immigrants out of the United States.

In a Feb. 7 memo from DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Noem said that her department needs additional personnel to implement President Trump's executive order to 'secure the Southern border and enforce the immigration laws.'

"It is D.H.S.'s understanding that the Department of the Treasury has qualified law enforcement personnel available to assist with immigration enforcement, especially in light of recent increases to the Internal Revenue Service's work force and budget," Noem wrote.

The IRS has 2,290 trained law enforcement officers in its criminal-investigation division (IRS-CI) who can investigate violations of tax law and other financial crimes (and has been buying tons of weapons and ammo for years). The agency's criminal investigators also work undercover to combat drug trafficking, money-laundering and corruption.

According to Noem, agents could also help audit employers believed to have hired illegals, and investigate human trafficking.

IRS-CI agents typically carry firearms, and are different from the agency's agents and revenue officers. They typically investigate criminal tax evasion and other financial crimes, and often work with the FBI and other agencies. Part of their work involves tracking financial flows, including fentanyl networks and fraud involving government programs.