DHS Ends TSA Collective Bargaining After Bombshell Finding Of 'More Full-Time Union Workers' Than Airport Screeners

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is ending collective bargaining for Transportation Security Officers with the TSA, Fox News reports, citing a release obtained by Fox Business.

According to the report, The TSA has more people doing "full-time union work" vs. performing actual screening functions at 86% of US airports. Put another way, 374 out of 432 federalized airports have fewer than 200 TSA Officers to perform screening functions, while the rest are paid by the government but work "full-time on union matters" and do not retain certification to perform screening.

What's more, DHS cited a recent TSA employee survey which found that over 60% of "poor performers" are allowed to stay employed and "not surprisingly, continue to not perform."

(Also, maybe get rid of the nut-grabbers in the TSA patdown area when we don't want to submit to those Total Recall scanners made by Leidos - formerly SAIC).

According to DHS, eliminating collective bargaining will make airports more efficient by eliminating "bureaucratic hurdles that will enhance productivity, and lower passengers' wait times in security lines."

DHS says that TSA Officers will now be promoted based on performance vs. tenure or union membership.

"Thanks to [DHS] Secretary Noem’s action, Transportation Security Officers will no longer lose their hard-earned dollars to a union that does not represent them. The Trump Administration is committed to returning to merit-based hiring and firing policies," a DHS spokesperson said in a statement, adding "This action will ensure Americans will have a more effective and modernized [workforce] across the nation’s transportation networks—meaning shorter airport security wait times. TSA is renewing its commitment to providing a quick and secure travel process for Americans."

* * *

* * *