DHS Head: Cannibal Illegal Tried To Eat Himself On Deportation Flight

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem related a bizarre event to the media during the press conference for the new “Alligator Alcatraz” deportee holding facility, telling reporters that an illegal alien, suspected to be a cannibal, attempted to eat himself during a recent deportation flight.

Noem claimed that US Marshals deputies reported to her that the flight had to be halted before take off as the man caused serious self harm and had to receive immediate medical treatment.

“They said that they had detained a cannibal and put him on a plane to take him home. And while they had him in his seat, he started to eat himself, and they had to get him off and get him medical attention,” Noem said during the briefing with President Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

🚨 WTF?! Kristi Noem just revealed one of the illegals they arrested was a cannibal who began to EAT HIMSELF on a deportation flight



THIS is why we need mass roundups.



These people are ANIMALS.

pic.twitter.com/q77LNBIIjp — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 1, 2025

“These are the kind of deranged individuals that are on our streets in America that we’re trying to target and get out of our country because they are so deranged they don’t belong here,” the DHS secretary further urged.

“They shouldn’t be walking the streets with our children, and they shouldn’t be living in the communities with our families who just want to… raise their children to grow up and get a job, and to live the American dream,” she added.

Noem suggested that the new “Alligator Alcatraz” facility should be replicated in other states around the country.

“I hope my phone rings off the hook from governors calling and saying, ‘How can we do what Florida just did? How can we do exactly what they did?’” she emphasised.

Noem also urged that “President Trump is upholding freedom by what he is doing,” adding “I’m calling out you, CNN. I’m calling you out because you lie every single day about what these operations are.”

“We are going after murderers and rapists, and traffickers, and drug dealers and getting them off the streets and getting them out of this country because Joe Biden let the worst of the worst come in,” Noem asserted.

…why do Democrats want cannibal, criminal, illegal aliens living in American family’s neighborhoods?



Zero people, including Democrats, want to live next to someone like that.



They PRETEND they love everyone, while building walls around their own homes to keep criminals out. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) July 1, 2025

He thought he would be allowed to stay if he injured himself. Nice try. — Merika R (@AppleC648030) July 1, 2025

Sounds like demon possession to me. — Sparrow (@jeanpartington3) July 1, 2025

ICE Agent: Hey, knock that off. Save it for the gators! — Liberty Nerd (@Nerds4Liberty) July 1, 2025

