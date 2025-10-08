DHS Highlights Slew Of September Immigration Arrests In Portland

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times,

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested several “worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens” in Portland, Oregon, last month, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in an Oct. 7 statement.

The announcement comes amid a tussle between the Trump administration and officials in Portland and Oregon over the deployment of National Guard troops to protect federal agents carrying out immigration operations.

“We are not allowing domestic terrorists to slow us down from removing the worst of the worst,” DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said. “President Trump has deployed a SURGE of federal resources to Portland. Enhanced CBP, ICE, FBI, DOJ and DEA resources are arresting rioters and Antifa domestic terrorists.”

Among those arrested was a Honduran national convicted of distributing fentanyl; a Canadian national convicted of two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree; a Mexican national who was previously arrested for possessing dangerous weapons; a Peruvian national convicted of luring a minor; and another Mexican national convicted of possessing heroin with the intent to distribute it, the statement said.

On Sept. 28, War Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a memo at the request of President Donald Trump, informing the leader of the Oregon National Guard that 200 members would be called up for federal service. The same day, Oregon filed a lawsuit seeking to block the move, arguing that Trump exceeded his executive authority.

On Oct. 4, Judge Karin J. Immergut, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon, ruled that Trump violated the 10th Amendment and that Oregon would “suffer an injury to its sovereignty” once the federalized National Guards are deployed in Portland. She issued a temporary restraining order against such deployment, valid until Oct. 18.

On Saturday, ICE’s offices in Portland saw demonstrations, with some protestors using megaphones to chant “ICE out of Portland!”

During protests the previous day, some protesters also threatened federal agents.

National Guard Deployment

On Tuesday, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek’s office said she directed the Northern Command to take swift action to send the National Guard members back home.

“Judge Karin J. Immergut’s orders are a clear and forceful rebuttal to President Trump’s misuse of states’ National Guard. Thus, I am directing Northern Command to send Oregon’s citizen-soldiers home from Camp Rilea immediately,” Kotek said. “Let’s remember that these Oregonians are our neighbors and friends, who have been unlawfully uprooted from their family and careers—they deserve better than this.”

In an Oct. 7 statement, Portland Mayor Keith Wilson raised concerns about federal agents in the city.

“I continue to maintain that the tactics used by federal agents at the ICE facility are troubling and likely unconstitutional,” he said. “I intend to explore options to protect our community and our right to free expression.”

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office on Monday, Trump suggested he may consider invoking the Insurrection Act if required.

The Insurrection Act is an emergency power allowing the president to authorize the deployment of military forces within the country to suppress acts of domestic violence or rebellion.

“So far, it hasn’t been necessary. But we have an Insurrection Act for a reason,” Trump said. “If I had to enact it, I‘d do that. If people were being killed, and courts were holding us up, or governors and mayors were holding us up, sure, I’d do that. I mean, I want to make sure that people aren’t killed. We have to make sure that our cities are safe.”

The DHS said on Tuesday that fiscal year 2025 closed out with the lowest Border Patrol apprehensions at the southwest border since 1970. The department said there were 237,565 apprehensions for fiscal year 2025, 87 percent below the average of the last four fiscal years, which was 1.86 million.

“We have had the most secure border in American history and our end of year numbers prove it. We have shattered multiple records this year and once again we have broken a new record with the lowest number of Southwest border apprehensions in 55 years,” Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said.

“Under President Trump, we have empowered and supported our law enforcement to do their job and they have delivered.”