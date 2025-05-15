DHS Reportedly Requests 20,000 National Guard Troops For "Interior Immigration Enforcement"

Democrats had no concern for due process when millions of third-world illegal aliens, including violent criminals and terrorists, invaded the U.S. with help from far-left NGOs. But now, as the Trump administration ramps up mass deportations, suddenly, this same army of left-wing lawmakers is screaming "due process" to delay deportations and clog up the courts. Their legal resistance is seen in federal courts, where remnants of the Biden-Harris regime still cling to power through far-left activist judges hell-bent on obstructing the mandate the American people handed Trump: deport criminal illegal aliens.

The Left didn’t care about due process while America was being invaded by illegal aliens, so don’t let them fool you now. Their concern is not due process, their concern is preventing deportations — the final step in the due process for illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/CZx5TPInCl — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) April 16, 2025

A new report from The New York Times, citing officials with direct knowledge of the plans, says the Department of Homeland Security has requested over 20,000 National Guard troops from the Defense Department to support the president's mass deportation plans for criminal illegal aliens.

If approved, this would mark the first time National Guard members have been used for interior migrant enforcement operations in the U.S.

Here's more from the NYT:

Lawyers at the Pentagon were reviewing the request with "interior immigration enforcement," according to a Defense Department official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal deliberations. It was unclear what role state National Guard members would play and whether they would be involved in rounding up people for deportation, the official said.

The move only suggests that the Trump administration is preparing to ramp up mass deportations and fulfill the mandate the American voter gave him: restore national security through the deportation of criminal illegal aliens.

Last month, on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I'm doing what I was elected to do, remove criminals from our Country, but the Courts don't seem to want me to do that," adding, "We cannot give everyone a trial, because to do so would take, without exaggeration, 200 years."

Vice President JD Vance called the battle between the Trump administration and leftist activists federal judges a "fake legal process" that is the "ratification of Biden's illegal migrant invasion."

Consider that Joe Biden allowed approximately 20 million illegal aliens into our country. This placed extraordinary burdens on our country--our schools, hospitals, housing, and other essential services were overwhelmed. On top of that, many of these illegal aliens committed… — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 16, 2025

"The judicial process is for Americans. Immediate deportation is for illegal aliens," Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller recently said.

What we're witnessing in the federal courts from far-left judges amounts to a subversion of the popular mandate—an orchestrated campaign of lawfare that, in effect, could be viewed as a soft coup through the judiciary. When these activist judges repeatedly obstruct or delay lawful executive orders backed by a clear electoral mandate, it's no longer about legal oversight—it's about undermining the will of the people.