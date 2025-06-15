DHS Respond After 'Violent Rioters' Storm ICE Facility, Assault Law Enforcement Officers

The Department of Homeland Security has responded after anti-ICE protesters in Portland, Oregon stormed an ICE facility and assaulted federal law enforcement officers on Saturday.

Law enforcement agents stand after tear gas was deployed outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs building during a protest Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

"Secretary Noem’s message to the rioters is clear: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law," reads a post on X. "If you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Violent rioters in Portland, OR stormed an ICE facility after launching fireworks, hurling smoke grenades, and throwing rocks at federal law enforcement.



Our heroic law enforcement secured the facility. Four officers were injured.



Multiple police officers were injured Saturday night in the attack - which included a mob launching fireworks, smoke grenades and rocks at federal law enforcement, causing property damage as they forcibly entered the ICE facility.

Armed US Customs and Border Protection agents point less-lethal guns at masked protesters during a riot outside the ICE building in Portland, Ore. on June 14, 2025. AP

Four officers were injured in the attack, which came after the city hosted a "No Kings" protest at 1 p.m. - which was framed by officials as a "large-scale free speech gathering."

ANTIFA members have attacked ICE officers in Portland and forced the inside the facility gates. Portland PD is providing no assistance. It is time for the National Guard to intervene in Portland. pic.twitter.com/8JiipiVxGc — Uncle Mike (@MikeHicksX) June 15, 2025

Tens of thousands of people showed up to march through downtown and returned to Waterfront Park around 4 p.m. - around five miles from the ICE field location, Fox News reports.

A law enforcement officer points a taser at a person wearing a hot dog costume during a protest Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Every single person in America needs to watch this



This is happening LIVE right now in Portland Oregon at an ICE location



Democrats have destroyed the property, taken out the doors, trashed it, wrote ‘Fuck ICE’ and graffiti everywhere



They are SCREAMING threats at officers.… pic.twitter.com/g7uHMn0Ejr — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 15, 2025

At around 6:30 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) declared an unlawful assembly, while at around 8 p.m. they observed criminal activity - including assault and criminal mischief, and announced that they would be making targeted arrests.

"Portland rioters are violently targeting federal law enforcement and we won’t sit idly by and watch these cowards," Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital. "Secretary [Kristi] Noem’s message to the rioters is clear: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."