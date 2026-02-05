DHS Secretary Noem Identifies Another Leaker, Refers To DOJ For Prosecution

Authored by 'sundance' via The Last Refuge,

The good news is the process to identify the subversive agents inside the various offices of the administration continues to yield results. The bad news is there’s a lot of them to identify and remove.

Dept of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shares another leaker has been identified and removed.

Additionally, she is referring their conduct to the Dept of Justice for criminal prosecution.

[SOURCE]

Both Noem and Gabbard appear to be continuing their methodical approach without fear or favor.

Secretary Noem facing down the internal resistors within the FBI, who have been leaking about ICE enforcement operations.

Director Gabbard working through the tentacles of the Intelligence Community to identify similarly minded IC agents.

Meanwhile there was some media controversy about the FBI Special Agent in charge of the Atlanta Field office being removed from his position just prior to the execution of a federal search warrant in Fulton County.

The reason for that removal now seems to come to light with the release of letter former Agent Paul Brown sent to Elections Director Nadine Williams giving her a head’s-up on the material the FBI was going to seize.

FBI Agent Brown asks Ms Williams to voluntarily hand over the material, which has the result of giving Fulton County a heads-up about the specifics of the material the FBI were going to gather and review in their search warrant.

Another positive outcome amid all of this, is honestly exposing FBI Director Kash Patel’s lack of operational control over the agency he heads.

Each day more people are starting to realize what many of us have noted from the outset.

Without first admitting the scale and scope of the problem within the FBI, there was no way Kash Patel was ever going to address it.

The issues with the FBI are obvious; a few examples:

There were 40 FBI agents on the Robert Mueller investigation into Trump-Russia collusion. Why would any of them still be employed?

Additionally, think about the J6 investigations and Arctic Frost, are those FBI agents still employed within the FBI?

There is no apple, it’s all worms.