"Dick Cheney In 3-Inch Heels": Vivek Takes No Prisoners During GOP Debate, Savages Haley, DeSantis And NBC Moderators

In what some have called "the greatest opening statement ever," GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy 'unleashed hell' at the start of the 3rd primary debate tonight.

Zero shits were given and no punches were pulled as the tech mogul began his opening statement by inviting Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to resign on stage in the aftermath of the disastrous Tuesday night election results.

"There's something deeper going on in the Republican Party here and I am upset about what happened last night," he said.

"We've become a party of losers," he continued, adding:

"...there is a cancer in the Republican establishment... Since Ronna McDaniel took over as chairwoman of the RNC in 2017 we have lost 2018, 2020, 2022, no red wave, that never came."

And then the haymaker...

"We got trounced last night in 2023 and I think that we have to have accountability in our party," he went on. "For that matter, Ronna if you want to come up on stage tonight. You want to look the GOP voters in the eye and tell them you resign... I will turn over my time to you."

Vivek then switched focus to the fact that the debate is being moderated by NBC, saying that the GOP debates should be moderated by Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Elon Musk:

"We'd have 10x the viewership, asking questions that GOP primary voters actually care about!"

Then specifically at the NBC hosts and their years-long bias:

“Do you think the Democrats would actually hire Greg Gutfeld to host a Democratic Debate? They wouldn’t do it... Kristen I’m going to use this time to ask you if the Trump collusion hoax that you pushed on this network for years, was that real or was that Hillary Clinton, made up disinformation? Answer the question— Go..”

Her response...

Ramaswamy was not done...

"...we need accountability because this media rigged the 2016 election; they rigged the 2020 election with the Hunter Biden laptop story; and they're going to rig this election unless we have accountability..."

Next Mr. Ramaswamy pivoted to the neocons, slamming the warmongerers and aiming a particularly sharp arrow at Nikki Haley (and DeSantis):

"Do you want a leader from a different generation who's going to put this country first, or do you want Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels."

Watch the full , uninterrupted, opening statement below...

Did Vivek just out-Trump Trump?