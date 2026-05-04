Did Bill Maher Just Kill Gavin Newsom's 2028 Dreams?

For a man who fancies himself the future of the Democratic Party, Gavin Newsom had a rough Friday night.

The California governor appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher, probably expecting the kind of warm exchange that comes with being a friend of the host.

What he got instead was a methodical, public undressing from one of liberalism's most prominent voices — and it proves how weak Newsom really is as a potential presidential candidate.

It may be early, but the Democratic presidential primary field for 2028 is slowly starting to take shape, and Newsom is quite clearly an early contender. Kamala Harris is the undisputed frontrunner at this point, owing much to her four years as vice president, but Newsom remains the only other potential candidate who has ever topped a primary poll to date. Earlier this year, an Emerson College poll also showed Newsom at 20% nationally, leading the Democratic pack.

The best thing that Newsom has going for him is that the Democrat establishment and donor class aren’t likely to want to gamble the 2028 election on her, given her two prior poorly run campaigns. The only thing that might give them pause is the optics of passing over a black female who happens to be the former vice president of the United States. But, considering the last two female Democratic Party nominees for president, Harris and Hillary Clinton, lost to Donald Trump, there’s plenty of reason to believe that Newsom, as a politically seasoned white male with a national profile, seems like a safer bet.

And yet, that viability is precisely what makes Maher’s observations about Newsom so damaging.

Maher did not come at Newsom with Republican talking points.

He came as a friend with facts about how poorly California has been run on his watch, and that's what made it sting.

"The other side, what they are going to say, though, is, ‘But have you seen the stats from California?’” Maher said, framing the coming attack ad before it's even produced.

Newsom fired back with "Good! One of the largest economies. Let's go!"

Suggesting that the mere size of California was enough to distract from the state’s problems. "Well… are they going to say ‘Good,’ about gas prices?" he followed.

"Are they going to say ‘Good,’ about how high their rents are?" And even Maher couldn’t deny that those issues only scratched the surface.

"So many people live… I mean, there's a whole litany."

One key problem for Newsom is California's high-speed rail project, which is a monument to what happens when ambition collides with institutional incompetence.

Initially sold to voters in 2008 with a price tag somewhere between $33 and $45 billion, the project has ballooned catastrophically. Its first phase isn't expected to be complete until 2032 at the earliest, and the California High-Speed Rail Authority's own 2026 business plan now projects costs north of $230 billion.

"The train, Gavin," Maher said. "You got to get rid of the train!"

When Newsom pushed back — insisting the number wasn't accurate — Maher leaned harder: "I say this as a friend, you got to let that train go! Let the train go. It's up to $231 billion."

Newsom's expression visibly shifted, the polished composure cracking just enough to notice.

🚨 BOOM: Bill Maher CONFRONTS a cocky Gavin Newsom on his abysmal FAILURE



MAHER: “What they're going to say though is, have you seen the stats from California?”



NEWSOM: “We’re the largest economy, let's go!”



MAHER: “Gas prices? Are they going to say good about how high the… pic.twitter.com/XdSEpF3o5z — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 2, 2026

Because here's the thing about Gavin Newsom — his record is a verified reality that liberal commentators — the people who want to see Democrats win back the White House — are refusing to ignore. He inherited a $21 billion budget surplus, and his final year began with an $18 billion deficit. California has the highest cost of living of any state in the nation besides Hawaii. Its housing crisis has been ongoing for years, despite billions of dollars spent to address it. Over $37 billion has been spent to combat the state's homelessness problem without anything to show for it. Crime remains a persistent and increasingly politicized issue. Newsom has governed all of this while simultaneously insisting — on national stages, in media appearances, to anyone who will listen — that California is a model the rest of the country should emulate.

The danger for Newsom is that Bill Maher isn’t a Republican operative. The danger is precisely the opposite.

When the critique of your leadership comes from the left, from someone who genuinely wants the Democrats to win elections and whose audience leans in your political direction, it strips away the only shield a Democrat typically carries into a policy debate: the ability to dismiss the criticism as partisan noise.

Maher made it clear that Newsom's California record is ammunition for the left and the right against Newsom.