Did Loosening Gun Control Cause A Nationwide Drop In Homicides?

According to a recent study, the homicide rate in the United States plummeted in 2023. The drop was so drastic in fact, the study's author was quoted saying that this is likely one of the fastest declines in homicides ever recorded.

But is there a reason for the decline? We think so. It's possible that the removal of gun control may have played a critical role in this decline.

In 2022, the Supreme Court issued a landmark decision in the case NYSRPA v. Bruen.

If you need to get more familiar with Bruen, the case focused on the petitioners' struggle to obtain a concealed carry permit in New York. Obtaining a New York concealed carry permit was notoriously hard to achieve because of New York's restrictive "may issue" system for permitting.

In the Bruen ruling, the Supreme Court removed the State's power to refuse concealed firearm permits to law-abiding citizens. Following this ruling, there was a massive surge in concealed carry permit applications in states known for tight regulations, like Maryland, California, and New York.

With the increase in concealed carry permits, criminals no longer could have confidence that their victims would be unarmed. This may likely have contributed to the drop in homicides nationwide.

In addition, more states like Nebraska and Alabama adopted constitutional carry laws in 2023, while Florida passed a law allowing permitless carry. This all happened while the homicide rate nationwide drastically decreased.

Honestly, this goes to show how backwards gun control is in the first place. Violent crime fell even while gun control restrictions were being loosened!

In contrast, in areas with very strict gun control, like Washington, D.C., we've seen a different trend: the homicide rate went up by 36%. Perhaps it's time for these places to rethink their laws and give citizens a better chance to defend themselves against criminals.

Meanwhile, California, the State that prides itself on being the most restrictive State for gun ownership in the country had the first mass shooting of 2024 according to the gun control group The Gun Violence Archive.

One of our cases, May v. Bonta, focuses on California's efforts to further restrict concealed carry. The State argued that allowing concealed firearms endangers public safety. How could this be true with millions of Americans already armed and carrying every day?

Concealed Carry permit holders are some of the most law-abiding groups in the nation. The idea that those who have obtained government-issued permits to carry firearms would make the country less safe is not only misleading but lacks credibility.

Either way, we're dedicated to ensuring that your Second Amendment right is unimpeded by the tyrants in governments like California and New York with our fights in the Courts and Congress.

