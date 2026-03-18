Did US Intel Agencies Hide Chinese Interference In 2020 Election From 'Vulgarian' Trump?

Authored by Bryan Hyde via American Greatness,

Questions over the integrity of the 2020 election continue to linger after the revelation that analysts inside the U.S. intelligence community sought to conceal evidence of Chinese interference from then-President Donald Trump.

Never before reported upon comments found in a January 2021 report written by analytic ombudsman Barry Zulauf show that intelligence analysts downplayed evidence of China’s meddling because of their disdain for Trump and a desire to undermine policies toward China that they did not support.

According to Just the News, credible evidence exists that Chinese government-linked cyber hackers and Chinese social media troll farms took aim at the U.S. presidential election in 2020 and sought to undercut Trump during his run against Joe Biden.

The FBI found evidence of China interfering in the 2020 election, “Fake driver's licenses and fake ballots so they can help Joe Biden win”



“What does the FBI do with that one? — We're gonna throw it in the garbage can”



Democrats rigged the 2020 electionpic.twitter.com/knEppBu5xa — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 10, 2026

Zulauf, a longtime intelligence officer, explained in his 2021 report: “China analysts appeared hesitant to assess Chinese actions as undue influence or interference. These analysts appeared reluctant to have their analysis on China brought forward because they tended to disagree with the Administration’s policies, saying in effect, I don’t want our intelligence used to support those policies.”

One analyst was quoted by Zulauf during an interview later that year as having essentially said, “I don’t want my analysis going to the White House where that vulgarian . . . in the White House will use it to pursue policies toward China with which I personally disagree.”

Dr. Zulauf also pointed to differences in the way that analysts of Russia and China examined their targets with China analysts appearing “reluctant to have their analysis on China brought forward because they tended to disagree with the Administration’s policies.”

The review by Zulauf also showed that some analysts treated allegations of Russian and Chinese election interference by differing standards writing in his report: “Due to varying collection and insight into hostile state actors’ leadership intentions and domestic election influence campaigns, the definitional use of the terms ‘influence’ and ‘interference’ and associated confidence levels are applied differently by the China and Russia analytic communities.”

The ombudsman concluded that “the terms were applied inconsistently across the analytic community” and that “failing to explain properly these definitions is inconsistent with Tradecraft Standards.”

According to Just the News, the revelation of Chinese infiltration of voter data in the 2020 election is likely connected to fake IDs seized at a Chicago airport, fake ballots found, and software companies, election machine parts, and the servers around the globe tied to China.