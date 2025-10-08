"Did We Raid Biden's Home?" - Eric Trump Unloads On Chris Cuomo In On-Air Clash

Chris Cuomo has an uncomfortable moment on-air as he sets Eric Trump OFF into a rage over his comments about Trump going after his political opponents.

As VigilantFox posted on X, this did not sit well with Eric, who blew up on Cuomo for nearly 3 minutes straight.

CUOMO: “Do you think that it is fair to say it looks like the administration is going after its political opponents now and doing exactly what you say you oppose?”

TRUMP: “What, Comey?… It certainly seemed like he lied to me. I’m also wondering what an FBI director is doing taking memos from the FBI and leaking them to The New York Times.”

That’s when Trump got personal, accusing Cuomo of playing coy even though his own family had also faced political lawfare.

Cuomo pushed back, insisting he wasn’t being coy… before accusing the Trump administration of going “right after Biden.”

Eric Trump then rattled off a series of examples to prove that his father is the victim, not the aggressor, in what can only be described as a mic-drop moment:

“Did we raid Biden’s home?” “Did we try and bankrupt Biden?” “Did we weaponize every AG and DA against Biden?” “Did we do that against Hunter Biden, who had a laptop from hell, pictures of cocaine, illicit drug use, prostitution?” “Did we make up a dirty dossier about Biden?” “Did they try and destroy Biden’s marriage?” “Did we make up stories that Biden had secret servers in the basement of his home communicating with the Kremlin in Russia?” “Did we strip Biden off the ballot of multiple states?” “Did we take Biden off of Twitter and Instagram and Facebook and try and silence his voice so he couldn’t communicate?” “Did we put Biden in a courtroom every single day, 91 felony counts that have all been overturned for my father now for nonsense, to try and keep him off of a campaign trail and to try and destroy his life. " "DID WE DO ANY OF THAT?”

Watch the full tirade below:

Chris Cuomo has an uncomfortable moment on-air as he sets Eric Trump OFF into a rage over his comments about Trump going after his political opponents.



This did not sit well with Eric, who blew up on Cuomo for nearly 3 minutes straight.



CUOMO: “Do you think that it is fair to… pic.twitter.com/aemstMOxHN — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 8, 2025

h/t @VigilantFox

* * *