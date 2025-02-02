"Did You Mean Trains?": State Dept. Scrubs Transgenderism Out Of Existence

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

President Trump’s purge of DEI nonsense from government departments continues to proceed full steam ahead with the terms ‘Trans’ being completely wiped from the State Department website.

People have noticed that inputting the term in the search box on the site returns a message ‘no results found,’ and follows up with “Did you mean trains?”

When you search the word “trans” on the state department travel site, it comes back with “did you mean trains?” pic.twitter.com/1k0esTHYG4 — shawn (@ShawnOnTheRight) February 1, 2025

Whether that suggestion is intentional or not, it’s hilarious.

Choo Choo 😂 🚂 — shawn (@ShawnOnTheRight) February 1, 2025

All LGBs need to get on the Choo Choo 🚂 pic.twitter.com/IFPMkt5efl — Jarrett 🇺🇸 (@whoismrzero) February 1, 2025

Im feeling, I don't know... unburdened by what has been. — Conservative Confidential (@StevenT22893602) February 1, 2025

It really reminds you of how far down that road the Biden regime tried to take America.

Why were they hell bent on destroying this country? And they're oblivious that the majority doesn't buy into their mental illness — Dflawless (@Dflwless) February 1, 2025

Others remarked that the ‘T’ and all the other gender alphabet stuff that was pinned on after it has been removed from references to LGB.

The State Department website has replaced "LGBT" with "LGB" pic.twitter.com/dwZR8ws56P — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) January 31, 2025

Just did. Deal with it. — Kalopsiac (@Kalopsiac1984) February 1, 2025

On day one of his second term,Trump signed an executive order titled Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to The Federal Government.

The order states “It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality.”

As we highlighted last week, Trump has also instructed the State Department to issue an order to enforce a worldwide “one flag” policy, meaning only the Stars and Stripes can be flown on U.S. embassies.

Trump has also ordered all federal employees to remove pronouns from their email signatures.

Trump just banned Federal employees from virtue signaling with pronouns in their emails.



America is healing. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bgQMMph3uf — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 31, 2025

The new Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also circulated a memo stating that ‘cultural awareness’ and ‘identity’ dates will no longer be recognised.

The President’s guidance (lawful orders) is clear: No more DEI at @DeptofDefense.



The Pentagon will comply, immediately.



No exceptions, name-changes, or delays. pic.twitter.com/KwRtxYRIbG — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) January 26, 2025

Pentagon announces all official support of Identity Months are "dead" at DoD. "including National African American/Black History Month, Women's History Month, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Pride Month, National Hispanic Heritage Month, National Disability… pic.twitter.com/AiAhp6FgBU — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) February 1, 2025

Hegseth has also directed staff to create a DEI task force to make sure all such programs are erased from the Pentagon.

PETE HEGSETH -- DEI IS NOW DEAD IN THE U.S. MILITARY.pic.twitter.com/58q2XJLBmC — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 30, 2025

“We’re not joking around,” Hegseth said in an interviews last week, adding “There’s no changing of names or softly manipulating something. DEI is gone.”

SecDef Hegseth: “There is no hedging, no changing of names, or softly manipulating something. DEI is GONE. We are ripping it out root and branch, and getting back to the basics with high standards.” pic.twitter.com/jisT9PbxKY — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 29, 2025

The same thing is happening at the FBI.

🔥🚨 Cleanup on aisle FBI.



DEI is dead.



Credibility in the bureau will be restored. pic.twitter.com/6hpHyLT7pH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 31, 2025

DEI really is dead.

Cancerous and poisonous DEI is dead.



Thank God. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 1, 2025

