"Did You Mean Trains?": State Dept. Scrubs Transgenderism Out Of Existence

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

President Trump’s purge of DEI nonsense from government departments continues to proceed full steam ahead with the terms ‘Trans’ being completely wiped from the State Department website.

People have noticed that inputting the term in the search box on the site returns a message ‘no results found,’ and follows up with “Did you mean trains?”

Whether that suggestion is intentional or not, it’s hilarious.

It really reminds you of how far down that road the Biden regime tried to take America.

Others remarked that the ‘T’ and all the other gender alphabet stuff that was pinned on after it has been removed from references to LGB.

On day one of his second term,Trump signed an executive order titled Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to The Federal Government.

The order states “It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female. These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality.”

As we highlighted last week, Trump has also instructed the State Department to issue an order to enforce a worldwide “one flag” policy, meaning only the Stars and Stripes can be flown on U.S. embassies.

Trump has also ordered all federal employees to remove pronouns from their email signatures.

The new Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also circulated a memo stating that ‘cultural awareness’ and ‘identity’ dates will no longer be recognised.

Hegseth has also directed staff to create a DEI task force to make sure all such programs are erased from the Pentagon.

“We’re not joking around,” Hegseth said in an interviews last week, adding “There’s no changing of names or softly manipulating something. DEI is gone.”

The same thing is happening at the FBI.

DEI really is dead.

*  *  *

