Diddy Do It? Sean Combs Homes In LA, Miami Simultaneously Raided By Homeland Security

Two homes located in Los Angeles and Miami owned by Sean "Diddy" Combs were raided by Homeland Security Monday in connection with a federal investigation into sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.

In video circulating online, law enforcement officers can be seen walking through the LA home with guns drawn and people being questioned in front of the home. It is unknown if Diddy, 54, was one of them.

NOW - Sean "Diddy" Combs' LA & Miami Homes are Being Raided by Homeland Security in Connection w/ a Federal Sex Trafficking Investigation pic.twitter.com/OEEPZxQtez — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 25, 2024

The LA raid took place in the lavish Holmby Hills neighborhood. Sources confirmed to TMZ that Homeland Security was "in the middle" or raiding the musician's properties.

Combs has been accused of several crimes, including one lodged by an anonymous woman who claims that he and two friends sexually assaulted her when she was 17. Combs has filed a motion to have the case thrown out.

Three other women have accused Combs of sexual assault after his ex, a singer known by Cassie, sued him last November. The most recent accuser claims that after being supplied with "copious amounts of drugs and alcohol," Diddy and two pals took turns violently raping the teen as she drifted in and out of consciousness, leaving her in so much pain that she could barely stand - nor remember how she got home, the Daily Mail reports, citing her complaint.

In harrowing detail, she described in her suit how Combs allegedly demanded that she pinch his nipples throughout the attack to help him 'get off,' before pulling up a chair to watch her being raped and choked by his associates. She says she suffered in silence for 20 years until the R&B singer Cassie sued Combs, her former mentor and ex-boyfriend, for allegedly subjecting her to savage beatings, drug-addled hotel orgies and rape. -Daily Mail

Cassie, meanwhile, said that "Combs physically abused her and forced her to have sex with male prostitutes while he masturbated and recorded the encounters," according to NBC News. Her case was settled the day after it was filed.

In February, Combs was accused of sexual misconduct by a male music producer, Rodley "Lil Rod" Jones, who sued him over allegations that "Combs grabbed his genitals without consent, and that he also tried to “groom” Mr. Jones into having sex with another man, telling him it was “a normal practice in the music industry," the NY Times reported last month.

According to Mr. Jones’s complaint, at a listening party in July 2023 at Mr. Combs’s home in California, he was forced to drink shots of tequila laced with drugs, though the legal papers do not specify who offered him the shots or how he was forced. In the suit, Mr. Jones says that after he had the drink, he passed out and awoke “at 4 a.m. the following morning naked with a sex worker sleeping next to him.” According to the suit, Mr. Combs also forced Mr. Jones to “solicit sex workers and perform sex acts to the pleasure of Mr. Combs.” To induce him, Mr. Jones says, Mr. Combs offered him money and also threatened him with violence.

Combs has denied the claims.

Meanwhile...

Shot:

Remember when he was grooming 15 year old Justin Bieber?pic.twitter.com/8XGUvp0kUq — Madame (@TheRoyalMadame) March 25, 2024

