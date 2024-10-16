print-icon
print-icon

Disaster: Kamala.exe Crashes In Fox Interview Meltdown

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Kamala Harris appeared in a Fox News interview with Bret Baier Wednesday night, where she alternated between deflection, blame, and then had a complete meltdown when shown a clip of Donald Trump (full interview here).

For starters, when asked if she would take responsibility for the flood of illegal immigrants after she and Joe Biden ripped up Trump's executive orders on immigration on day one, Harris spat out a well-work Democrat talking point about 'Trump killing a bill' that would have saved the day. Baier - a NeverTrumper who deserves credit for this one - pushed back.

 As Fox's Bill Melugin points out, the Democrat bill "would have given pathway to amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants and it failed despite Democrats controlling the White House & Congress."

Kamala.exe Bluescreens

When asked to explain why more than 70% of people say the country is on the wrong track.

"That track follows three-and-a-half years of you being vice president and President Biden being president. That is what they're saying. 79 percent of them. If you're turning the page - you're been in office for three-and-a-half years..."

To which Harris offered the strangest answer yet - "And Donald Trump has been running for office..."

Kamala Enraged!

When shown a clip of Trump denying he would 'turn the American military on the American people,' Harris went ballistic...

Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro and a few hundred J6 protesters would like to have a word about weaponized government...

Word Salad On The Menu

What did you expect? Kamala simply can't answer questions...

According to Baier and others, not only did Harris show up late for the interview, her staff was desperate to end the interview...

0
Loading...