Disaster: Kamala.exe Crashes In Fox Interview Meltdown

Kamala Harris appeared in a Fox News interview with Bret Baier Wednesday night, where she alternated between deflection, blame, and then had a complete meltdown when shown a clip of Donald Trump (full interview here).

For starters, when asked if she would take responsibility for the flood of illegal immigrants after she and Joe Biden ripped up Trump's executive orders on immigration on day one, Harris spat out a well-work Democrat talking point about 'Trump killing a bill' that would have saved the day. Baier - a NeverTrumper who deserves credit for this one - pushed back.

Kamala can't give a single straight answer to Bret Baier.



This is bad. pic.twitter.com/hWCmsYDrDu — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 16, 2024

As Fox's Bill Melugin points out, the Democrat bill "would have given pathway to amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants and it failed despite Democrats controlling the White House & Congress."

NEW: VP Kamala Harris dodges question when colleague @BretBaier repeatedly asks her how many illegal aliens the Biden/Harris admin has released into the US.



When asked if she regrets terminating Remain in Mexico, she again dodges and pivots to saying they tried to pass an… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 16, 2024

Kamala.exe Bluescreens

When asked to explain why more than 70% of people say the country is on the wrong track.

"That track follows three-and-a-half years of you being vice president and President Biden being president. That is what they're saying. 79 percent of them. If you're turning the page - you're been in office for three-and-a-half years..."

To which Harris offered the strangest answer yet - "And Donald Trump has been running for office..."

There are so many clips I want to share, but Bret Baier saying, “I actually don’t, what are you talking about,” was incredible. Watch this clip on Kamala turning the page: pic.twitter.com/OMjUDKOWBu — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 16, 2024

Kamala Enraged!

When shown a clip of Trump denying he would 'turn the American military on the American people,' Harris went ballistic...

NEW: Kamala Harris fumes after Fox News has a clip ready of Trump after she claimed he called Americans "the enemy within."



Kamala: Trump is the one who talks about an enemy within...



Baier: We actually asked that question to the former president today. Here it is.



Kamala:… pic.twitter.com/q6qHt6Q9QV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 16, 2024

Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro and a few hundred J6 protesters would like to have a word about weaponized government...

Word Salad On The Menu

What did you expect? Kamala simply can't answer questions...

BAIER: If Trump is as bad as you claim, why is he beating you in the polls?



KAMALA: It's not supposed to be a cake walk.



BAIER: So are the American people misguided? Are they stupid? What is it?



KAMALA: 🦗🦗🦗 pic.twitter.com/5p94JYr5sR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 16, 2024

Kamala Harris is asked when she realized Joe Biden’s mental faculties were diminished..



[a pause] pic.twitter.com/XWMZIgTER7 — Russian Market (@runews) October 16, 2024

Kamala Harris tells Bret Baier to stop interrupting her



'I'm not finished.' pic.twitter.com/3UGJkd7Auh — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 16, 2024

According to Baier and others, not only did Harris show up late for the interview, her staff was desperate to end the interview...

THIS IS EMBARASSING.



Bret Baier says Kamala's staff was DESPERATELY trying to end the Fox interview



"I'm talking, like four people, waving their hands like, 'It's gotta stop!"



pic.twitter.com/Hphq6QCvEd — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) October 16, 2024

After the interview, Bret Baier said that as he ws interviewing her, there FOUR of @KamalaHarris' people frantically demanding he wrap the interview early. He also said she showed up late, even after her people twice cut the time of the interview down shorter. This should be… — Duke Santos 2.0 (@unashamedusa) October 16, 2024