Disaster On The Potomac: What Role DEI Played In America's Worst Sewage Spill

More than 240 million gallons of raw sewage has spilled into the Potomac River since a pipe burst last month, and the lackluster response of the DC Water Board is raising questions about the competency of those in charge.

Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes was appointed as Chair of the DC Water Board by the Democratic Mayor of Washington D.C. Muriel Bowser, despite lacking expertise in wastewater management or engineering.

Though Morris-Hughes has an extensive background in administering federally-funded workforce programs, that experience has done little to mitigate the effects of what may be the largest sewage spill in U.S. history.

The spill took place on Jan. 19 when a 72-inch-wide pipe, called the Potomac Interceptor, collapsed in Montgomery County, Md., about five miles upstream of Washington.

According to the NY Times, the spill flowed into the Potomac for roughly a week before DC Water, which owns and operates the line, was able to divert the flow of sewage into another section of pipe downstream.

Local officials report that drinking water has remained unaffected but higher levels of E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus, the bacteria that causes Staph infections, as well as antibiotic-resistant MRSA, could make the river unsafe for boating, fishing and other forms of recreation.

The spill also has prompted partisan conflict as federal and state officials have sought to assign blame for the disaster to their political opponents.

President Trump, on social media, posted, “This is a Radical Left caused Environmental Hazard” and pledged that FEMA “would play a key role in coordinating” the federal response.

Accusations of DC Water being more concerned about meeting DEI goals than with actual expertise are tough to dismiss when DC Water General Manager David Gadis has gone on the record complaining about “too many white men in charge” and the idea that utility “executives should reflect the city.”

Management’s hard focus on diversity may have satisfied DEI advocates but appears to be doing little in solving the actual problem.

The sewer infrastructure is owned by DC Water, the contamination continues to affect downstream waters in Maryland.

President Trump has also voiced concerns about the smell of the polluted river interfering with the upcoming 250 year celebrations planned for nation’s Capitol this summer.