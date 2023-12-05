Disgraced Neocon Liz Cheney Contemplates 3rd Party Run To Target Trump

Delusional neocon Liz Cheney (R-INO), who was censured in Wyoming by her own party, then smoked in last year's election for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot, has floated a 3rd party run to try and unseat Trump in 2024.

Liz, the daughter of war criminal Dick Cheney, notably sat on the House Jan. 6 Committee, which concealed exonerating video evidence of Trump supporters being calmly escorted throughout the Capitol by Capitol Police, unknown individuals opening mag-locked doors, and more than 200 feds throughout the crowd.

"Several years ago, I would not have contemplated a third-party run," Cheney told the Washington Post in a Monday interview, adding "I happen to think democracy is at risk at home, obviously, as a result of Donald Trump’s continued grip on the Republican Party, and I think democracy is at risk internationally as well."

A vocal critic of the former president, Ms. Cheney was one of the few Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump. She also sat on the January 6 Select Committee that said he was responsible for the violence of that day in 2021. Ms. Cheney had said she was not ruling out a presidential run when she gave a CNN interview back in October, without elaborating on whether she intended to run as a rival for the Republican nomination. President Trump has remained the leading candidate in the polls, pulling ahead in the last few months as the faraway frontrunner while criminal prosecutions—several related to his attempt to investigate the 2020 election—mounted. -Epoch Times

Help Trump?

While Cheney's goal might be to unseat Trump, some believe that it would totally backfire.

"Well, look, I haven’t seen recent polling on a what a third-party candidate would pull from either Trump or a President Biden, but I would say that Liz, who is more polarizing as a Republican right now, I think she becomes an alternative choice for many Republicans who would hold their nose and vote for Joe Biden," said former Republican Rep. Rodney Davis of Illinois. "I think she might become more of a spoiler for Joe Biden and give Donald Trump the nomination again or give Donald Trump the presidency."

In short, idiots gonna idiot.