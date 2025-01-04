Disgraceful: MSNBC Host Trashes US Veterans...

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell elicited backlash Friday for declaring that US veterans represent a greater terror threat than the undocumented illegal immigrants crossing over the border in their hundreds of thousands per month.

Reacting to the two new year’s day terror attacks on his program watched by practically nobody now, O’Donnell declared “The simple fact is, this country has suffered more deadly terrorism at the hands of American-born citizens who are veterans of the United States military than people who have crossed into this country at the southern border.”

“It is very clear from the evidence that if you want to worry about terrorism in this country, the United States Army is a much bigger problem than the southern border,” he further proclaimed.

O’Donnell then referred to Timothy McVeigh, the domestic terrorist behind the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, to argue that American veterans have carried out more violent acts in the US than illegal immigrants have.

“Timothy McVeigh parked a truck outside that building loaded with explosives in an act of homegrown American terrorism,” O’Donnell stated.

He continued, “Timothy McVeigh’s hatred of the American government was not tamed in any way by his service in the American military. So, too, with America’s latest terrorist attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Eve, with an American military veteran driving a pickup truck through a crowd to murder 14 people.”

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell: "It is very clear from the evidence that if you want to worry about terrorism in this country, the United States Army is a much bigger problem than the southern border." pic.twitter.com/b5859v9QIm — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 3, 2025

The host conveniently left out the thousands of illegals that have been convicted of violent crimes, even murders, and instead suggested that every military vet is a potential truck bomber.

You really can't hate the media enough. — Frank Bojazi (@FrankBojazi) January 3, 2025

Thanks for sharing what you overlords told you to tell us. — Jeanette Monos (@monos_jeanette) January 3, 2025

Excusing the terrorism of the cartels and sex traffickers, I'm just going to bookmark this for later... — The Vocal Vet (@TheVocalVet) January 3, 2025

So the media supports the US sending warriors to go fight wars for their buddy politician friends; then they use the veteran status of these warriors as an excuse to not criticize the invasion at our southern border; and the real problem is veterans? That's narrative building. — Denis Michaels (@Denis_Michaels1) January 4, 2025

I don't remember the 9/11 attacks be perpetrated by Military Veterans.



He might have forgotten about that day, we haven't. — David Addams (@dwa16007) January 4, 2025

