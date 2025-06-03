"Disgusting Abomination": Elon Musk Slams "Massive, Outrageous, Pork-Filled" Bill As Trump Goes After Rand Paul

With whatever savings DOGE may have achieved about to become a drop of piss in the ocean by the "Big Beautiful Bill" - which codifies exactly zero of DOGE's cost-saving efforts, raises the debt limit by $5 trillion, and increases the deficit by $2.5 trillion over 10 years (per CRFB) - former DOGE head Elon Musk pulled no punches on Tuesday, calling the legislation a "massive, outrageous, pork-filled" abomination.

"I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore," Musk wrote on X.

"This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination."

Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2025

In a subsequent tweet, Musk wrote "Congress is making America bankrupt"

When asked about Musk's comments, the White House deflected...

NEW: Elon Musk calls out the "pork-filled Congressional spending bill" on X, prompting Peter Doocy to ask Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt about it minutes later.



Doocy: "How mad do you think Trump is going to be when he finds out what Elon Musk said?"



Leavitt: "This is one… pic.twitter.com/vCMXk1w3z8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 3, 2025

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Musk is "terribly wrong" about the bill.

*SPEAKER JOHNSON: MUSK IS TERRIBLY WRONG ABOUT TAX BILL



Just to be clear…@elonmusk is not wrong. The deficit is absolutely out of control and set to increase.



6.5% of GDP and climbing. Never seen before outside of WW2, the GFC or Covid. pic.twitter.com/fzcinBepO1 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) June 3, 2025

Trump vs. Rand

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) after Paul appeared on CNBC's "Squawk Box," saying he's "just not open to supporting $5 trillion ... in debt ceiling increase.

Trump hit back, writing on Truth Social: "He loves voting ‘NO’ on everything, he thinks it’s good politics, but it’s not."

In a subsequent post, Trump attacked Paul again, writing that he "never has any practical or constructive ideas," adding "His ideas are actually crazy (losers!). The people of Kentucky can’t stand him. This is a BIG GROWTH BILL!"

As author and commentator Tom Woods wrote of Trump's decision to attack Paul:

Rand Paul has defended Donald Trump at times when other Republicans ran and hid. All through Russiagate, Rand insisted the whole thing was a witch hunt and that Trump was innocent. During the first impeachment trial, Rand emerged as one of Trump's staunchest defenders in the Senate. Same for the second such trial, which Rand denounced as "absurd" and "political theater." He defended Trump against campaign finance allegations in 2018. Establishment left and right alike went after Trump in 2019 for his Syria withdrawal, and at that moment when the President needed allies, Rand supported him. Likewise for Trump's 2018 summit with Vladimir Putin. Said Rand: "Yes, the vast majority of the foreign policy community, the bipartisan consensus said you shouldn't meet with Putin. They also said he shouldn't meet with Kim and this is an extraordinary thing about President Trump that should be lauded and not belittled is that he is willing to meet with adversaries to try to prevent us from having World War III." So you'd think the response to all that would be to say: thanks, Rand, for all the support, especially when it was most difficult to stand in my corner and other Republicans had abandoned me. Now let's see if we can address your concerns.

In short, not great!