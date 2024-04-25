'Disinfo' Queen Resurfaces, Won't Disclose Donors Despite Vow To 'Expose' Wrongthink For 'Greater Transparency'

Nina Jankowicz,the Biden administration's short-lived disinfo czar, is back!

Jankowicz, a huge fan of Christopher Steele, architect of the infamous Clinton-funded Dossier which underpinned the Trump-Russia hoax, and who joined the chorus of disinformation agents that downplayed the Hunter Biden laptop bombshell, has 're-entered the fray' with a new nonprofit organization, the American Sunlight Project, aimed at running ads and producing "investigative reports on the backgrounds and financing of groups conducting disinformation campaigns."

Except, this 'transparency advocate' refuses to disclose who gave her $1 million to reboot her operation.

The funniest part of this interview is that Nina Jankowicz says one of the lessons she learned is the need for "greater transparency."



Yet she adamantly refuses to say who gave her $1 million to fund this new group threatening to "expose" everyone who spreads "disinformation." pic.twitter.com/hFnyn7Z456 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 25, 2024

Jankowicz previously served as a disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, and advised the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry as part of the Fulbright-Clinton Public Policy Fellowship. She also oversaw the Russia and Belarus programs at the National Democratic Institute.

She also sings erotic Harry Potter songs.

Before she was a fierce feminist color revolution debunker, Nina Jankowicz sang erotic Harry Potter songs. I don’t use the word Renaissance Woman too often... pic.twitter.com/46nUGCB67H — Ironic Effort Poster (@IronicEffort) September 26, 2020

No word on how her cats are faring after being forced to listen to shit like this:

🤡🌎 Biden’s head of the new “Disinformation Governance Board” pic.twitter.com/RZqILqT18c — Clown World Today 🤡🌎 (@cwt_news) April 29, 2022

But it's clear she's 'quite stable' and should be the arbiter of wrongthink. She's recently taken to X to battle critics...

'Censorship department?!' If Mike cared to actually research, he'd find the Board had no power, intention or capacity to censor or arbitrate speech. I'd say I'm not sure where 'propagandist' comes from, except I am. I don't know many 'disinfo researchers' who repeat Fox News lies https://t.co/PsfuZOvOZb — Nina Jankowicz (@wiczipedia) April 24, 2024

🎶 👻 So I leap from the gallows and I levitate down your street



Crash the party like a record scratch as I scream



Who's afraid of little old me?



You should be pic.twitter.com/I86cwHI1Sp — Nina Jankowicz (@wiczipedia) April 24, 2024

In May of 2022, the Department of Homeland Security 'paused' the newly created Disinformation Governance Board after Jankowicz was called out for past partisanship - including being a Russiagate truther.