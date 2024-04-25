print-icon
'Disinfo' Queen Resurfaces, Won't Disclose Donors Despite Vow To 'Expose' Wrongthink For 'Greater Transparency'

Thursday, Apr 25, 2024 - 05:25 PM

Nina Jankowicz,the Biden administration's short-lived disinfo czar, is back!

Jankowicz, a huge fan of Christopher Steele, architect of the infamous Clinton-funded Dossier which underpinned the Trump-Russia hoax, and who joined the chorus of disinformation agents that downplayed the Hunter Biden laptop bombshell, has 're-entered the fray' with a new nonprofit organization, the American Sunlight Project, aimed at running ads and producing "investigative reports on the backgrounds and financing of groups conducting disinformation campaigns." 

Except, this 'transparency advocate' refuses to disclose who gave her $1 million to reboot her operation.

Jankowicz previously served as a disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, and advised the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry as part of the Fulbright-Clinton Public Policy Fellowship. She also oversaw the Russia and Belarus programs at the National Democratic Institute.

She also sings erotic Harry Potter songs.

No word on how her cats are faring after being forced to listen to shit like this:

But it's clear she's 'quite stable' and should be the arbiter of wrongthink. She's recently taken to X to battle critics...

In May of 2022, the Department of Homeland Security 'paused' the newly created Disinformation Governance Board after Jankowicz was called out for past partisanship - including being a Russiagate truther.

